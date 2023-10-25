Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 26 October 2023

On October 25, 2023, there was a notable surge in the gold price in Kuwait, with an increase of KWD 517.820 per ounce. In Kuwait, these rates are presented in various units such as 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams. The local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait offer daily real-time rates.

Today’s current global gold rate in Kuwait, along with its equivalent price in Kuwaiti dinar, serves as a valuable resource for the Kuwaiti gold market, gold investors, and individuals seeking the latest updates.

Gold rate today in Kuwait:

Please verify for the latest information regarding the gold price in Kuwait on October 23, 2023. The cost of 24-carat gold per gram experienced a reduction, falling from KWD 17.000 to KWD 16.650 compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold per gram witnessed a decrease, dropping from KWD 16.350 to KWD 16.150 as compared to the previous day.

Gold unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 16.650 KWD Total: 17.000 Gram K22 16.150 KWD Total: 16.350 Gram K21 14.540 KWD Total: 14.830 Gram K18 12.470 KWD Total: 12.710 1 gold ounce 517.820 KWD