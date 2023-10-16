Gold rate in Pakistan decreases by Rs1900 to Rs 200100 per tola on Monday

KARACHI: Gold rate in Pakistan decreased by Rs1900 to Rs 200100 per tola on October 16 (Monday).

10 grams of gold rate also went down by Rs1629 to Rs171,553.

In international market, gold per ounce decreased by 15 dollars to 1923 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 206,900 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 206,900 PKR 189,657 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 178,240 PKR 162,606 Per Gram Gold PKR 17,824 PKR 16,261

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.