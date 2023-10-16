Gold rate in Pakistan decreases by Rs1900 to Rs 200100 per tola on Monday

KARACHI: Gold rate in Pakistan decreased by Rs1900 to Rs 200100 per tola on October 16 (Monday).

10 grams of gold rate also went down by Rs1629 to Rs171,553.

In international market, gold per ounce decreased by 15 dollars to 1923 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 206,900KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 206,900PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 206,900PKR 189,657
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 178,240PKR 162,606
Per Gram GoldPKR 17,824PKR 16,261

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

 

