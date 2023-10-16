KARACHI: Gold rate in Pakistan decreased by Rs1900 to Rs 200100 per tola on October 16 (Monday).
10 grams of gold rate also went down by Rs1629 to Rs171,553.
In international market, gold per ounce decreased by 15 dollars to 1923 per ounce.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 189,657
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 178,240
|PKR 162,606
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,824
|PKR 16,261
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.