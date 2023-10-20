Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan on Friday (Oct 20) increased by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500 in the domestic market.
Whereas, the gold price for 10g also witnessed an increase of Rs1,886 to Rs 178,755 as per the bullion market.
On the international stage, gold prices experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,999 per ounce.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR Rs208,500
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR Rs208,500
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR Rs208,500
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR Rs208,500
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR Rs208,500
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR Rs208,500
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR Rs208,500
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR Rs208,500
|PKR 2,465
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.