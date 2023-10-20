Gold rate in Pakistan increases by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500/tola on Friday

Gold rate in Pakistan increases by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500/tola on Friday

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rate in Pakistan increases by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500/tola on Friday

Gold rate in Pakistan increases by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500/tola on Friday

Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan on Friday (Oct 20) increased by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500 in the domestic market.

Whereas, the gold price for 10g also witnessed an increase of Rs1,886 to Rs 178,755 as per the bullion market.

On the international stage, gold prices experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,999 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR Rs208,500PKR 2,465
LahorePKR Rs208,500KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR Rs208,500PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR Rs208,500PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR Rs208,500PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR Rs208,500PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR Rs208,500PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR Rs208,500PKR 2,465
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story