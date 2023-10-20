Gold rate in Pakistan increases by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500/tola on Friday

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan on Friday (Oct 20) increased by Rs2,200 to Rs208,500 in the domestic market.

Whereas, the gold price for 10g also witnessed an increase of Rs1,886 to Rs 178,755 as per the bullion market.

On the international stage, gold prices experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,999 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR Rs208,500 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR Rs208,500 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR Rs208,500 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR Rs208,500 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR Rs208,500 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR Rs208,500 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR Rs208,500 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR Rs208,500 PKR 2,465