Gold rate in Pakistan on 03 October 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 03, 2023. of a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs 204,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs205,600

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 176,270 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 205,600 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465 Advertisement

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 205,600 PKR 185,715 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 173,700 PKR 159,224 Per Gram Gold PKR 17,370 PKR 15,922