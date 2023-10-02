Gold rate in Pakistan on 03 October 2023

Advertisement
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 03, 2023. of a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs 204,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs205,600
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 176,270 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 185,715
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 173,700
|PKR 159,224
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,370
|PKR 15,922
