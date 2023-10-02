Gold rate in Pakistan today on 3 October 2023

Gold rate in Pakistan today on 3 October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rate in Pakistan today on 3 October 2023

Gold rate in Pakistan on 03 October 2023

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 03, 2023. of a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs 204,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs205,600

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 176,270 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:  

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 205,600KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
Advertisement

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 205,600PKR  185,715
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 173,700PKR 159,224
Per Gram GoldPKR  17,370PKR 15,922

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story