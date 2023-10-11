Gold rate in Pakistan rises by Rs5500 to Rs205,000 per tola on Wednesday

KARACHI: Gold rate in Pakistan went up by Rs5500 to Rs205,000 per tola on Wednesday (Oct 11)

Whereas 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4715 to Rs175,754.

In the international gold market, yellow metal rose by 16 dollars to 1872 per ounce.

 

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 205,000PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 205,800KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 205,800PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 205,800PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 205,800PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 205,800PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 205,800PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 205,800PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 205,800PKR 188,649
Per 10Gram GoldPKR  176,440PKR  161,735
Per Gram GoldPKR  17,644PKR 16,174

 It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

