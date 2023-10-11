Gold rate in Pakistan rises by Rs5500 to Rs205,000 per tola on Wednesday

KARACHI: Gold rate in Pakistan went up by Rs5500 to Rs205,000 per tola on Wednesday (Oct 11)

Whereas 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4715 to Rs175,754.

In the international gold market, yellow metal rose by 16 dollars to 1872 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 205,000 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 205,800 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 205,800 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 205,800 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 205,800 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 205,800 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 205,800 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 205,800 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 205,800 PKR 188,649 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 176,440 PKR 161,735 Per Gram Gold PKR 17,644 PKR 16,174

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.