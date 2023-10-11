KARACHI: Gold rate in Pakistan went up by Rs5500 to Rs205,000 per tola on Wednesday (Oct 11)
Whereas 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4715 to Rs175,754.
In the international gold market, yellow metal rose by 16 dollars to 1872 per ounce.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 205,800
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,800
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,800
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,800
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,800
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,800
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,800
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 205,800
|PKR 188,649
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 176,440
|PKR 161,735
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,644
|PKR 16,174
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.