Gold rate in Pakistan today – 17 October, 2023

In Karachi, on Sunday, October 17, 2023, the cost of one tola of 24-karat gold is currently valued at PKR 206,900. Likewise, in the bullion market, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold was registered at Rs 177,390.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 206,900KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 206,900PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 206,900PKR 2,46
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 206,900PKR 189,657
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 178,240PKR 162,606
Per Gram GoldPKR 17,824PKR 16,261
It’s important to note that gold prices in Pakistan undergo frequent changes in line with the global market trends, meaning they are not set at a fixed rate. The rates mentioned above are sourced from local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in different cities.

