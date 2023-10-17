Gold rate in Pakistan today – 18 October, 2023

In Karachi, on Sunday, October 18, 2023, the cost of one tola of 24-karat gold is currently valued at PKR 206,900. Likewise, in the bullion market, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold was registered at Rs 177,390.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,46
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 189,657
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 178,240
|PKR 162,606
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,824
|PKR 16,261
It’s important to note that gold prices in Pakistan undergo frequent changes in line with the global market trends, meaning they are not set at a fixed rate. The rates mentioned above are sourced from local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in different cities.
