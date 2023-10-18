Gold rate in Pakistan today – 19 October, 2023

In Karachi, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the cost of one tola of 24-karat gold is currently valued at PKR 206,900. Likewise,

In Karachi, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the cost of one tola of 24-karat gold is currently valued at PKR 206,900. Likewise, in the bullion market, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold was registered at Rs 177,390.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 206,900 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,46 Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 206,900 PKR 189,657 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 178,240 PKR 162,606 Per Gram Gold PKR 17,824 PKR 16,261