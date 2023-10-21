Gold rate in Pakistan today – 22 October, 2023

Advertisement
In Karachi, on Saturday, October 22, 2023, the current trading rate for one tola of 24-karat gold stands at PKR 213,700. The bullion market reports the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold at Rs 183,220.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 213,700
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 213,700
|PKR 195,890
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 183,220
|PKR 167,950
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,322
|PKR 16,795
