Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 October, 2023

Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 October, 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 October, 2023

Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 October, 2023

Advertisement

In Karachi, on Sunday , October 23, 2023, the current trading rate for one tola of 24-karat gold stands at PKR 213,700. The bullion market reports the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold at Rs 183,220.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 213,700PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 213,700KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 213,700PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 213,700PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 213,700PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 213,700PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 213,700PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 213,700PKR 2,465
Advertisement

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 213,700PKR 195,890
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 183,220PKR 167,950
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,322PKR  16,795

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story