Gold rate in Pakistan today – 23 October, 2023

In Karachi, on Sunday , October 23, 2023, the current trading rate for one tola of 24-karat gold stands at PKR 213,700. The bullion market reports the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold at Rs 183,220.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 213,700 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 213,700 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 213,700 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 213,700 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 213,700 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 213,700 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 213,700 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 213,700 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 213,700 PKR 195,890 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 183,220 PKR 167,950 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,322 PKR 16,795