Gold rate in Pakistan today – 26 October, 2023

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan has risen by Rs1,800 on Wednesday, October 25th, reaching Rs211,400. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold now cost Rs181,240, reflecting an increase of Rs1,542.
In the global market, the price of gold is on an upward trajectory, currently standing at approximately $2,000 per ounce.
It’s worth noting that gold prices in the local market can fluctuate during the day, so for the most current rates, it’s recommended to check with nearby gold markets.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,400
|PKR 2,433
