Gold rate in Pakistan today – 26 October, 2023

Articles
The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan has risen by Rs1,800 on Wednesday, October 25th, reaching Rs211,400. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold now cost Rs181,240, reflecting an increase of Rs1,542.

In the global market, the price of gold is on an upward trajectory, currently standing at approximately $2,000 per ounce.

It’s worth noting that gold prices in the local market can fluctuate during the day, so for the most current rates, it’s recommended to check with nearby gold markets.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

CityGoldSilver
LahorePKR 211,400PKR 2,433
KarachiPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
IslamabadPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
PeshawarPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
QuettaPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
SialkotPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
AttockPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
GujranwalaPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
JehlumPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
MultanPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
BahawalpurPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
GujratPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
NawabshahPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
ChakwalPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
HyderabadPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
NowshehraPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
SargodhaPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
FaisalabadPKR 211,400PKR 2,433
MirpurPKR 211,400PKR 2,433

