Gold rate in Pakistan today – 26 October, 2023

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan has risen by Rs1,800 on Wednesday, October 25th, reaching Rs211,400. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold now cost Rs181,240, reflecting an increase of Rs1,542.

In the global market, the price of gold is on an upward trajectory, currently standing at approximately $2,000 per ounce.

It’s worth noting that gold prices in the local market can fluctuate during the day, so for the most current rates, it’s recommended to check with nearby gold markets.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Karachi PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Islamabad PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Peshawar PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Quetta PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Sialkot PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Attock PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Gujranwala PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Jehlum PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Multan PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Bahawalpur PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Gujrat PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Nawabshah PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Chakwal PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Hyderabad PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Nowshehra PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Sargodha PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Faisalabad PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433 Mirpur PKR 211,400 PKR 2,433