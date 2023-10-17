Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia for, 18 October 2023

SAR: Today Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) 10 gram of gold 24K is SAR 2,322.21. Live today gold rate in Saudi Arabia and different cities of SAR. Every Saudi City Gold Rate is different.

However, these rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the SAR provide live rates.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce SAR 7,223.00 $1,925.54 Gold 24K per 10 Grams SAR 2,322.21 $619.07 Gold 22K per 10 Grams SAR 2,128.69 $567.48 Gold 24K per Tola SAR 2,708.86 $722.14 Gold 22K per Tola SAR 2,483.12 $661.96

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.