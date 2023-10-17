Haval Dargo 2023 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The world of automotive innovation is continually evolving, with each passing year ushering in a new wave of vehicles that push the boundaries of technology and design. Haval, a prominent name in the global automotive industry, has been making its presence known, and the Haval Dargo 2023 is no exception.

Key Specifications

Now, let’s delve into the key specifications that make the Haval Dargo 2023 a notable contender in the automotive market:

Engine

The Haval Dargo 2023 is equipped with a capable 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that delivers a commendable 150 horsepower. This engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience.

Advertisement

Performance

With its turbocharged engine, the Haval Dargo can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0–100 km/h) in approximately 10 seconds, making it a responsive and dynamic choice for daily driving.

Interior

Inside the Haval Dargo, you’ll find a well-designed and spacious cabin. High-quality materials, comfortable seating, and modern technology features provide an enjoyable and refined driving environment.

Technology

The Haval Dargo is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system, including a touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, and advanced driver assistance features to enhance safety and convenience.

Advertisement

Design

The exterior of the Haval Dargo 2023 exudes a contemporary and stylish presence. Its bold lines, sleek profile, and signature grille make it an attractive and eye-catching vehicle on the road.

Safety

Safety is a top priority, and the Haval Dargo includes a range of safety features such as multiple airbags, stability control, and advanced braking systems to ensure the well-being of occupants.

Also Read Rolls Royce Dawn latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023 Rolls-Royce, the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship in the automotive world, has...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

The Haval Dargo 2023 is designed to be fuel-efficient, making it an economical choice for those looking to minimize their environmental footprint and fuel expenses.

Haval Dargo 2023 latest price in UAE

VERSIONS PRICE Haval Dargo 2023 2.0T Adventure (4WD) Advertisement 2023, Petrol, Automatic AED 109,900 Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”