Haval Jolion latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Haval Jolion is a compact crossover SUV manufactured by Haval, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motor, since 2020. In 2021, it was introduced in Pakistan through a collaboration with Sazgar Engineering.

The ex-factory pricing of the Haval Jolion 2023 1.5T version in Pakistan is PKR 8,299,000.

Haval Jolion Exterior

The 2023 model of the Haval Jolion boasts a striking exterior design with sharp lines and a bold appearance.

At the front, it features a classic chrome-plated honeycomb grille, along with halogen headlamps equipped with Follow Me Home function and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

The rear of the car includes rear fog lamps, LED taillights, a rear wiper, and a functional rear spoiler with a High mounted stop lamp.

Notably, the Haval Jolion 2023 is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, adding to its overall appeal.

Haval Jolion Interior

Inside, the Haval Jolion 2023 offers an exceptionally comfortable cabin.

The multi-function steering wheel includes audio control and cruise control switches for added convenience. It is accompanied by a 3.5-inch full-color instrument cluster.

The center fascia features a large 10.25-inch full-color touchscreen infotainment system, supporting radio AM/FM, Bluetooth hands-free link system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the system includes 4 speakers and front and rear USB slots.

The seats in the Haval Jolion are designed for comfort, with the driver’s seat having 6-way manual adjustment and the front passenger seat featuring 4-way manual adjustment. Both front seats are heated, and the rear seats have a 60/40 split feature.

Other standard features include automatic dual-zone climate control, sun visors with vanity mirrors and lights, a luggage cover, and a 12V power outlet.

