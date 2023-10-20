Honda 125 2024 New Price in Pakistan October

The Honda CG 125 has consistently ranked as one of the best-selling motorcycles and is often referred to as the unquestioned leader among Pakistani motorcycles.
However, the two-wheeler produced by the country’s oldest automotive manufacturer has been in the spotlight over the past few days. Numerous media sources have highlighted significant price reductions for the CG125 and CD70 motorcycle models due to the strengthening of the local currency.
Reports indicated that the price of the Honda CG 125 had allegedly undergone a reduction of Rs38,500, while the standard Honda 125 witnessed a decrease of Rs33,500.
In response to these potentially misleading reports suggesting a significant decrease in motorcycle prices, Honda refuted these claims, labeling them as ‘false’ or ‘deceptive.’
Honda 125 2024 latest price in Pakistan
To dispel any confusion, Honda released a list of updated prices, confirming that the Honda 125 is priced at Rs234,900 and the Honda CG 125 Gold edition is available for Rs292,900.
|Models
|Price
|HONDA CG 125 Price
|Rs234,900
|HONDA CG 125S (Self)
|Rs292,900
Honda’s top-selling model, the CG 125, remains renowned for its durable construction and strong resale value. A significant portion of motorcycle enthusiasts seems to favor this two-wheeler for its potent engine, and it maintains a substantial market presence.
The demand for the CG 125 remains consistently high, and Honda, the Japanese automaker, is no different, as it continues to dominate the roadways due to its everyday utility and enduring performance. The Honda 125 provides commendable power, and in addition to its classic attributes, it also boasts a reputation for holding its value well in the resale market.
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.