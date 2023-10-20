Honda BR-V latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Honda BR-V, produced by Honda Atlas Cars, seamlessly merges the versatility of an SUV with the comfort of a sedan, distinguishing itself with a unique combination of functionality, features, and affordability.

This makes it an appealing option for budget-conscious individuals and families seeking an enriching compact SUV experience.

Despite its economical price, the Honda BR-V doesn’t compromise on style or quality. Its exterior design exudes confidence and dynamism, highlighted by sleek contours, a commanding front grille, and attractive alloy wheels.

Honda BR-V price in Pakistan

The Honda BR-V i-VTEC S (CVT) is priced at Rs 6,529,000 as ex-factory.

Available exterior colors:

The Honda BR-V offers a range of colors, including Carnelian Red, Urban Titanium, Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Morning Mist Blue Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Engine:

Underneath its hood, the Honda BR-V is equipped with a 1497 cc 4-cylinder, 16-valve SOHC i-VTEC engine. This efficient powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 88 kW at 6600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4600 rpm.

The intelligent Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (i-VTEC) technology optimizes performance and fuel efficiency, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Transmission options include a continuously variable transmission (CVT), ensuring seamless gear shifts and improved fuel economy.

Fuel Capacity and Efficiency:

With a generous fuel capacity of 42 liters, the Honda BR-V minimizes the need for frequent refueling. In terms of fuel efficiency, it performs impressively, achieving approximately 11 km per liter in city driving conditions and around 15 km per liter on highways.

Exterior:

The Honda BR-V boasts a bold and sleek design with a refreshed bumper and grille, autoprojector headlamps, and stylish daytime running lights (DRLs) at the front.

Sleek fog lights enhance visibility, while power-retractable side mirrors and sun visors offer convenience. The rear features LED taillights, a sporty spoiler, and a rear wiper, complemented by a shark fin antenna on the roof.

Interior:

The interior of the Honda BR-V offers a luxurious experience with premium fabric-wrapped seven seats and a user-friendly design. The electrically powered steering wheel is adjustable, featuring audio control switches for convenience.

A meter cluster with a multi-information LCD display provides essential driver information, including an Eco indicator. Smart entry technology with a push-start button simplifies entry and start-up, while adjustable seats and versatile second and third-row seating configurations enhance comfort and flexibility.

The center fascia houses a 7-inch display screen supporting various connectivity options.

Safety Features:

Safety is prioritized in the BR-V, featuring two airbags, seatbelts for all occupants, ABS, EBD, a security alarm with immobilizer, and a rearview camera for parking assistance.

