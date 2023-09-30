When it comes to the compact SUV segment, the Honda BR-V has consistently impressed consumers with its blend of style, versatility, and reliability. In Pakistan, where SUVs have become increasingly popular due to their practicality, the Honda BR-V has carved a niche for itself. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the Honda BR-V in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications to provide prospective buyers with essential information.

Key Features

The Honda BR-V has gained popularity for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and reliable performance. It’s designed to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers who require an SUV that can handle both city and off-road driving. Let’s explore some of the key specifications of the Honda BR-V:

Engine Options: The Honda BR-V is equipped with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine known for its smooth power delivery and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

Buyers can choose between a manual (MT) or continuously variable transmission (CVT) based on their driving preferences.

Seating Capacity

The BR-V offers seating for up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or those who frequently travel with a larger group.

Safety Features

Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, with the BR-V equipped with dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability assist (VSA).

Infotainment System

The car features a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for convenient connectivity and entertainment.

Interior Space

The BR-V boasts a spacious interior with adjustable seating configurations to accommodate various cargo and passenger needs.

Warranty

Honda Pakistan typically offers a comprehensive warranty package, providing assurance regarding after-sales service and support.

Fuel Efficiency

Honda’s engineering ensures that the BR-V delivers competitive fuel efficiency, making it suitable for long-distance travel and daily commuting.

Honda BR-V 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Honda BR-V in Pakistan is PKR 64,29,000

Honda BR-V 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length 4453 mm Kerb Weight 1240 KG Overall Width 1753 mm Boot Space 539 L Overall Height 1666 mm Seating Capacity 7 persons Wheel Base 2662 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 201 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1497 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 118 HP at 6600 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 145 Nm at 4600 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System Electronic Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism SOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.5m Power Assisted Electric power steering

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 195/60/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 16 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

Mileage City 11 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 42 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

