When it comes to the compact SUV segment, the Honda BR-V has consistently impressed consumers with its blend of style, versatility, and reliability. In Pakistan, where SUVs have become increasingly popular due to their practicality, the Honda BR-V has carved a niche for itself. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the Honda BR-V in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications to provide prospective buyers with essential information.
Key Features
The Honda BR-V has gained popularity for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and reliable performance. It’s designed to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers who require an SUV that can handle both city and off-road driving. Let’s explore some of the key specifications of the Honda BR-V:
Engine Options: The Honda BR-V is equipped with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine known for its smooth power delivery and fuel efficiency.
Transmission
Buyers can choose between a manual (MT) or continuously variable transmission (CVT) based on their driving preferences.
Seating Capacity
The BR-V offers seating for up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or those who frequently travel with a larger group.
Safety Features
Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, with the BR-V equipped with dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability assist (VSA).
Infotainment System
The car features a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for convenient connectivity and entertainment.
Interior Space
The BR-V boasts a spacious interior with adjustable seating configurations to accommodate various cargo and passenger needs.
Warranty
Honda Pakistan typically offers a comprehensive warranty package, providing assurance regarding after-sales service and support.
Fuel Efficiency
Honda’s engineering ensures that the BR-V delivers competitive fuel efficiency, making it suitable for long-distance travel and daily commuting.
The latest price of Honda BR-V in Pakistan is PKR 64,29,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4453 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1240 KG
|Overall Width
|1753 mm
|Boot Space
|539 L
|Overall Height
|1666 mm
|Seating Capacity
|7 persons
|Wheel Base
|2662 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1497 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|118 HP at 6600 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|145 Nm at 4600 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Electronic Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|SOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.5m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|195/60/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|16 in
|Mileage City
|11 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|42 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
