Honda BR-V latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

When it comes to the compact SUV segment, the Honda BR-V has consistently impressed consumers with its blend of style, versatility, and reliability. In Pakistan, where SUVs have become increasingly popular due to their practicality, the Honda BR-V has carved a niche for itself. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the Honda BR-V in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications to provide prospective buyers with essential information.

Key Features

The Honda BR-V has gained popularity for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and reliable performance. It’s designed to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers who require an SUV that can handle both city and off-road driving. Let’s explore some of the key specifications of the Honda BR-V:

Engine Options: The Honda BR-V is equipped with a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine known for its smooth power delivery and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

Buyers can choose between a manual (MT) or continuously variable transmission (CVT) based on their driving preferences.

Seating Capacity

The BR-V offers seating for up to seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for families or those who frequently travel with a larger group.

Safety Features

Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, with the BR-V equipped with dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability assist (VSA).

Infotainment System

The car features a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for convenient connectivity and entertainment.

Interior Space

The BR-V boasts a spacious interior with adjustable seating configurations to accommodate various cargo and passenger needs.

Warranty

Honda Pakistan typically offers a comprehensive warranty package, providing assurance regarding after-sales service and support.

Fuel Efficiency

Honda’s engineering ensures that the BR-V delivers competitive fuel efficiency, making it suitable for long-distance travel and daily commuting.

Honda BR-V 2023 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Honda BR-V in Pakistan is PKR 64,29,000

Honda BR-V 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4453 mm
Kerb Weight1240 KG
Overall Width1753 mm
Boot Space539 L
Overall Height1666 mm
Seating Capacity7 persons
Wheel Base2662 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance201 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1497 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power118 HP at 6600 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque145 Nm at 4600 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemElectronic Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismSOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.5m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size195/60/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City11 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity42 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L
