Honda CB 150F latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

In Pakistan’s vibrant motorcycle market, Honda has been a trusted name for generations. Known for their reliability, performance, and innovation, Honda motorcycles have earned a special place in the hearts of riders. One of the latest additions to Honda‘s lineup is the Honda CB 150F, a versatile and stylish bike designed to cater to the diverse needs of riders.
Stylish Design
One of the first things that captivates riders about the Honda CB 150F is its stylish and contemporary design. Honda has given the CB 150F a sporty appearance with sharp lines and an aerodynamic profile. The bike features an attractive fuel tank design with eye-catching graphics, a comfortable and well-padded seat, and a sleek and modern tail section. The overall design is both functional and appealing, making it a head-turner on the road.
The Honda CB 150F comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance the riding experience. Some of the standout features include:
Digital Instrument Cluster
The bike features a digital instrument cluster that provides essential information to the rider, including speed, fuel level, and trip details.
Electric Start
Starting the CB 150F is effortless thanks to its electric start feature, eliminating the need for kick-starting.
Front Disc Brake
The front disc brake ensures effective braking performance, enhancing rider safety.
Performance and Engine
The Honda CB 150F is powered by a 149-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers smooth and efficient performance. This engine is known for its reliability and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for both daily commuting and longer rides. With a five-speed gearbox, the CB 150F offers versatile performance, whether you’re navigating city streets or hitting the open highway.
Comfort and handling
The CB 150F offers a comfortable and upright riding position, making it suitable for riders of various heights. The well-padded seat provides ample comfort during longer journeys, and the bike’s suspension system offers a smooth and controlled ride, even on rough roads. The lightweight and agile nature of the CB 150F makes it easy to handle and maneuver through traffic.
The latest price of Honda CB 150F 2023 in Pakistan is PKR 493,000.
|Engine
|4 Stroke SOHC Air Cooled 150cc Engine with Balancer
|Displacement
|149.2 cm3
|Bore & Stroke
|57.3 x 57.8 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.1:1
|Transmission
|5 Speed Constant Mesh
|Starter
|Self-Start/Kick Start
|Final Drive
|Roller Chain
|Dimension(LxWxH)
|2051 x 760 x 1085 mm
|Seat Height
|766 mm
|Ground Clearance
|168 mm
|Petrol Capacity
|13.0 Liters (Reserve: 1.4 Liters)
|Wheel Base
|1311 mm
|Tire at Front
|80/100 – 18M/C (47P)
|Tire at Back
|90/90 – 18M/C (51P)
|Suspension at Front
|107 mm Telescopic Fork
|Suspension at Back
|91 mm Swing Arm
|Dry Weight
|124kg
