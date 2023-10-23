Honda CD 70 2024: Affordable Pricing in Pakistan

In the ever-evolving world of motorcycles, Pakistan’s oldest bike manufacturer, Honda, has once again captured the hearts of the masses with the latest 2024 model of the Honda CD 70. While the new colors have sparked excitement among potential buyers, the specs of this iconic bike may not offer groundbreaking changes, but its enduring charm remains unrivaled.

A Classic That Endures

The Honda CD 70, affectionately known as the “CD Seventy,” has been a timeless choice for the common man in Pakistan for nearly four decades. What keeps it at the forefront of the market, even in the face of stiff competition from Chinese rivals? The answer lies in its enduring characteristics: durability, a reliable engine, easy maintenance, and readily available parts. Furthermore, the Honda CD 70 has consistently topped the charts when it comes to resale value.

A Dominant Force

Buyers are well aware of Honda’s dominance in Pakistan’s bike market. The Japanese automaker’s sales numbers far surpass the combined sales of all competitors. This unwavering popularity speaks volumes about the trust and loyalty that Pakistani consumers have for the Honda CD 70. While it might be pricier compared to its Chinese counterparts, its time-tested quality and performance make it a worthwhile investment.

Advertisement

What’s New in the 2024 Model?

The most exciting aspect of the 2024 Honda CD 70 is undoubtedly its new range of colors. With options like red, black, and blue, Honda has given riders a fresh palette to choose from. This move not only rejuvenates the bike’s aesthetic appeal but also aligns it with modern tastes.

However, when it comes to technical specifications, there might not be revolutionary changes in the 2024 model. The engine performance and fuel efficiency remain consistent with previous models, offering an average of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter. While some might wish for a more powerful engine or advanced features, the CD 70’s enduring appeal lies in its simplicity and reliability.

Pricing

Let’s talk about the pricing. The 2024 Honda CD 70 is competitively priced at Rs. 157,900, making it an affordable and accessible choice for a wide range of consumers. For those who seek a slightly more upgraded version, the Honda CD 70 Dream is available for Rs 168,900.

Also Read Honda CD 70 Dream 2024 Launched with New Sticker design The Honda CD 70 Dream 2024 has a new sticker design, but...