Honda CD 70 2024 latest Price in Pakistan

The Honda CD70 2024 was introduced earlier this year, maintaining its status as the nation’s top-selling bike. Despite its simple features and minimal comfort, it continues to be the preferred choice of the average person.

The country’s most established motorcycle manufacturer unveiled the latest Honda CD70 model, generating excitement with its new color options. However, there isn’t much to discuss in terms of the specifications of the 2024 Honda CD70 model.

Shoppers are well-informed about Honda's commanding presence in Pakistan's motorcycle market since it outsells all other brands combined. Even after close to four decades, the bike continues to hold its reign on Pakistani roads because individuals favor this two-wheeler for its robustness, dependable engine, hassle-free upkeep, and the accessibility of its spare parts. Additionally, the Honda CD 70 retains its leading position when it comes to resale value. Honda CD 70 2024 Price October 2023 Models Price Honda CD 70 Rs157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream Rs 168,900 Fuel Efficiency of Honda CD 70 2024: The Honda CD 70 achieves a mileage of 50 to 60 kilometers per liter. Color Options for Honda CD 70 2024: The Honda CD 70 is available in Red, Black, and Blue color choices.