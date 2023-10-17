Honda CD 70 and Honda 125 prices expected to fall significantly – Check new prices here

In 2023, several automakers in Pakistan, including Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki, raised their prices due to the significant devaluation of the local currency. Atlas Honda, in particular, hiked bike prices by a substantial margin, making their most affordable models less accessible.

However, the government’s actions against hoarding and measures introduced by the State Bank led to a notable recovery of the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market, with a gain of approximately Rs30, resulting in it trading around 275. This recovery had a positive impact on prices of various goods, especially petroleum and automotive products.

According to a report, Honda Motorcycle decided to reduce the prices of their top models, the Honda CD 70 and Honda 125. The report mentioned a reduction of Rs38,500 for the Honda CG125 special edition, bringing the new price to around Rs253,000, and a decrease of Rs33,500 for the Honda 125 regular edition, with the new price hovering around Rs200,000.

The report also mentioned a significant drop in the price of Honda’s popular CD70 model, with a reduction of Rs22,000, resulting in an expected price of about Rs135,900.

These new rates were anticipated to take effect on October 18, pending official notification. Pakistan Observer contacted a local Atlas Honda dealer in Lahore, but they did not confirm the price reductions.

