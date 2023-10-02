Advertisement
Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan








The Honda CD, produced by Pakistan’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Honda, is a dependable commuter bike designed to offer cost-effective transportation solutions on a daily basis. Equipped with state-of-the-art innovations, the CD 70 Dream features an engine that not only ensures exceptional fuel efficiency but also contributes to a cleaner environment.

With its modern and elegant design, strong engine performance, and impressive fuel efficiency, the CD 70 Dream stands out when compared to its rivals.

It was designed with the younger generation of riders in mind, featuring a stylish and dynamic visor, a contemporary speedometer, and providing excellent road grip.

Additionally, its extended seat enhances the overall riding experience, making it an excellent choice for riders looking for an exciting journey on two wheels.

Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan

Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan is Rs 168,900/-

Honda CD 70 Dream Specifications

PricePKR 168,900
Dimension (Lxwxh)1899 x 751 x 1014 mm
Engine4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
Displacement72 cc
ClutchWet Type Multi-Plate
Transmission4-speed
Horsepower5.1 HP @ 7500.0 RPM
Torque5.0 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM
Bore & Stroke47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio8.8:1
Petrol Capacity8.6L
Fuel Average55.0 KM/L
StartingKick start
Top Speed80 KM/H
Dry Weight82KG
FrameBackbone type
Ground Clearance136mm
Wheel Size17 in
Tyre at Back2.50 – 17
Tyre at Front2.25 – 2.25

