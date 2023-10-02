Honda CG 125 2024 Easy Installment Plans from All Banks – Sept 2023
Atlas Honda is a reputable brand in Pakistan's auto sector, known for...
The Honda CD, produced by Pakistan’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Honda, is a dependable commuter bike designed to offer cost-effective transportation solutions on a daily basis. Equipped with state-of-the-art innovations, the CD 70 Dream features an engine that not only ensures exceptional fuel efficiency but also contributes to a cleaner environment.
With its modern and elegant design, strong engine performance, and impressive fuel efficiency, the CD 70 Dream stands out when compared to its rivals.
It was designed with the younger generation of riders in mind, featuring a stylish and dynamic visor, a contemporary speedometer, and providing excellent road grip.
Additionally, its extended seat enhances the overall riding experience, making it an excellent choice for riders looking for an exciting journey on two wheels.
Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan is Rs 168,900/-
|Price
|PKR 168,900
|Dimension (Lxwxh)
|1899 x 751 x 1014 mm
|Engine
|4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled
|Displacement
|72 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Type Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Horsepower
|5.1 HP @ 7500.0 RPM
|Torque
|5.0 Nm @ 5500.0 RPM
|Bore & Stroke
|47.0 x 41.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|Petrol Capacity
|8.6L
|Fuel Average
|55.0 KM/L
|Starting
|Kick start
|Top Speed
|80 KM/H
|Dry Weight
|82KG
|Frame
|Backbone type
|Ground Clearance
|136mm
|Wheel Size
|17 in
|Tyre at Back
|2.50 – 17
|Tyre at Front
|2.25 – 2.25
