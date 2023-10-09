Honda CG 125 2024: latest price in Pakistan and features

The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has witnessed remarkable growth, with several manufacturers introducing a wide array of bikes to cater to the diverse needs of riders. Among these, the Honda CG 125 has long been a symbol of reliability, performance, and style.

Key Specifications

Engine

The heart of the Honda CG 125 is its powerful 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine is renowned for its reliability and efficient performance. It’s capable of delivering excellent mileage while providing sufficient power for a variety of riding conditions.

Transmission:

Advertisement

The CG 125 is typically equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. This transmission setup allows for smooth gear shifts and precise control, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway cruising.

Fuel Efficiency:

Honda motorcycles are known for their fuel efficiency, and the CG 125 is no exception. With its efficient engine, it offers excellent mileage, reducing the cost of ownership for riders.

Design and Styling:

The CG 125 boasts a classic design with timeless styling elements. Its iconic fuel tank shape, chrome-plated side covers, and retro-inspired graphics give it a distinct and appealing look. The comfortable seat and well-positioned handlebars contribute to a comfortable riding experience.

Suspension and Brakes:

Advertisement

The bike typically features telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, providing a comfortable and stable ride. The front disc brake ensures efficient stopping power, while the rear drum brake offers additional control.

Safety Features:

The CG 125 prioritizes safety with features like a secure braking system and reliable tires. Additionally, the inclusion of a powerful headlight ensures clear visibility during nighttime rides.

Variants:

Honda often offers different variants of the CG 125, allowing riders to choose based on their preferences and requirements. Variants may differ in terms of features and styling.

Also Read Suzuki Alto New Price in Pakistan – October 2023 The automotive market in Pakistan has seen significant growth over the years,...

Advertisement

Warranty:

Honda Pakistan typically provides a limited warranty on new CG 125 motorcycles, offering peace of mind to buyers.

Honda CG 125 2024 latest price in Pakistan

The latest price of Honda CG 125 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 234,900.

Honda CG 125 2024 key specifications

Price PKR 234,900 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1912 x 735 x 1026 mm Engine 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Air Cooled Displacement 125 cc Clutch N/A Transmission 4-speed Horsepower 11.0 HP @ 8500.0 RPM Torque 9.0 Nm @ 7500.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 56.5 x 49.5 mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Petrol Capacity 9.2L Fuel Average 45.0 KM/L Starting Kick start Top Speed 100 KM/H Dry Weight 99KG Frame Diamond Type Steel Ground Clearance 132mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 3.00 – 17 Tyre at Front 2.50 – 2.50

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”