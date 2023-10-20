Honda City 1.2 latest Price in Pakistan and Features – Oct 2023

The Honda City has been a prominent name in the Pakistani automotive landscape, known for its combination of style, performance, and practicality. The Honda City 1.2 is the latest iteration of this popular sedan, offering an exciting package for urban commuters. In this article, we will explore the price of the Honda City 1.2 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing a comprehensive overview of this impressive car.

Key Features

Now, let’s take a closer look at the key specifications that make the Honda City 1.2 a standout choice for urban dwellers and car enthusiasts:

Elegant Design

The Honda City 1.2 is known for its elegant and modern design. With sleek lines, a streamlined silhouette, and thoughtful details, it makes a strong visual impression on the road. The car is available in various appealing colors, allowing buyers to select a style that suits their tastes.

Efficient Engine

Under the hood, the Honda City 1.2 is powered by a 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine. This engine is designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it well-suited for city driving. It provides a responsive and enjoyable driving experience while ensuring economical fuel consumption.

Comfortable Interior

The interior of the Honda City 1.2 is designed to provide a comfortable and pleasant experience for both the driver and passengers. The cabin is spacious and well-appointed, with ample legroom and headroom. High-quality materials and thoughtful details contribute to a refined and ergonomic interior.

Advanced Technology

The Honda City 1.2 is equipped with a range of advanced technology features, including a modern infotainment system, touchscreen display, and connectivity options. These features enhance the driving experience and keep passengers entertained and connected on the go.

Smooth Handling

The Honda City 1.2 offers a comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension and precise handling. Maneuvering through city streets and parking in tight spots is effortless, and the car’s responsive steering adds to the overall driving experience.

Safety Features

Honda prioritizes safety, and the City 1.2 is no exception. The car comes with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution, and stability control. These features provide peace of mind for both the driver and passengers, particularly in urban traffic conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Honda City 1.2 is its remarkable fuel efficiency. It is engineered with economy in mind, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice for urban commuters. The car offers impressive mileage, ensuring that trips to the gas station are infrequent.

Honda City 1.2 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda City 1.2L M/T PKR 4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT PKR 4,929,000

Honda City 1.2 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4441 mm Kerb Weight 1178 KG Overall Width 1694 mm Boot Space 510 L Overall Height 1498 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2600 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1199 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 88 HP @ 6000 RPM Compression Ratio 10.1:1 Torque 110 Nm @ 4800 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Port Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism SOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel Rims with Wheels Caps Tyre Size 175/65/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 15 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 13 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L Mileage Highway 16 KM/L

