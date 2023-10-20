Honda City 1.2 latest Price in Pakistan and Features – Oct 2023

Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan & Features October 2023
The Honda City has been a prominent name in the Pakistani automotive landscape, known for its combination of style, performance, and practicality. The Honda City 1.2 is the latest iteration of this popular sedan, offering an exciting package for urban commuters. In this article, we will explore the price of the Honda City 1.2 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing a comprehensive overview of this impressive car.
Now, let’s take a closer look at the key specifications that make the Honda City 1.2 a standout choice for urban dwellers and car enthusiasts:
Elegant Design
The Honda City 1.2 is known for its elegant and modern design. With sleek lines, a streamlined silhouette, and thoughtful details, it makes a strong visual impression on the road. The car is available in various appealing colors, allowing buyers to select a style that suits their tastes.
Efficient Engine
Under the hood, the Honda City 1.2 is powered by a 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine. This engine is designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it well-suited for city driving. It provides a responsive and enjoyable driving experience while ensuring economical fuel consumption.
Comfortable Interior
The interior of the Honda City 1.2 is designed to provide a comfortable and pleasant experience for both the driver and passengers. The cabin is spacious and well-appointed, with ample legroom and headroom. High-quality materials and thoughtful details contribute to a refined and ergonomic interior.
Advanced Technology
The Honda City 1.2 is equipped with a range of advanced technology features, including a modern infotainment system, touchscreen display, and connectivity options. These features enhance the driving experience and keep passengers entertained and connected on the go.
Smooth Handling
The Honda City 1.2 offers a comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension and precise handling. Maneuvering through city streets and parking in tight spots is effortless, and the car’s responsive steering adds to the overall driving experience.
Safety Features
Honda prioritizes safety, and the City 1.2 is no exception. The car comes with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution, and stability control. These features provide peace of mind for both the driver and passengers, particularly in urban traffic conditions.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Honda City 1.2 is its remarkable fuel efficiency. It is engineered with economy in mind, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice for urban commuters. The car offers impressive mileage, ensuring that trips to the gas station are infrequent.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda City 1.2L M/T
PKR 4,799,000
Honda City 1.2L CVT
PKR 4,929,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4441 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1178 KG
|Overall Width
|1694 mm
|Boot Space
|510 L
|Overall Height
|1498 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2600 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1199 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|88 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.1:1
|Torque
|110 Nm @ 4800 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Port Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|SOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Rims with Wheels Caps
|Tyre Size
|175/65/R15
|Wheel Size
|15 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|15 in
|Mileage City
|13 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/L
