Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honda City 1.2 latest Price in Pakistan and Features – Oct 2023

Honda City 1.2 latest Price in Pakistan and Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Honda City 1.2 latest Price in Pakistan and Features – Oct 2023

Honda City 1.2 latest Price in Pakistan and Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Honda City has been a prominent name in the Pakistani automotive landscape, known for its combination of style, performance, and practicality. The Honda City 1.2 is the latest iteration of this popular sedan, offering an exciting package for urban commuters. In this article, we will explore the price of the Honda City 1.2 in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing a comprehensive overview of this impressive car.

Key Features

Now, let’s take a closer look at the key specifications that make the Honda City 1.2 a standout choice for urban dwellers and car enthusiasts:

Elegant Design

The Honda City 1.2 is known for its elegant and modern design. With sleek lines, a streamlined silhouette, and thoughtful details, it makes a strong visual impression on the road. The car is available in various appealing colors, allowing buyers to select a style that suits their tastes.

Advertisement

Efficient Engine

Under the hood, the Honda City 1.2 is powered by a 1.2-liter i-VTEC engine. This engine is designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it well-suited for city driving. It provides a responsive and enjoyable driving experience while ensuring economical fuel consumption.

Comfortable Interior

The interior of the Honda City 1.2 is designed to provide a comfortable and pleasant experience for both the driver and passengers. The cabin is spacious and well-appointed, with ample legroom and headroom. High-quality materials and thoughtful details contribute to a refined and ergonomic interior.

Advanced Technology

The Honda City 1.2 is equipped with a range of advanced technology features, including a modern infotainment system, touchscreen display, and connectivity options. These features enhance the driving experience and keep passengers entertained and connected on the go.

Advertisement

Smooth Handling

The Honda City 1.2 offers a comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension and precise handling. Maneuvering through city streets and parking in tight spots is effortless, and the car’s responsive steering adds to the overall driving experience.

Safety Features

Honda prioritizes safety, and the City 1.2 is no exception. The car comes with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution, and stability control. These features provide peace of mind for both the driver and passengers, particularly in urban traffic conditions.

Also Read

Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan & Features October 2023
Yamaha YBR 125 latest Price in Pakistan & Features October 2023

In the world of motorcycles, Yamaha has always been a name associated...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

One of the standout features of the Honda City 1.2 is its remarkable fuel efficiency. It is engineered with economy in mind, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice for urban commuters. The car offers impressive mileage, ensuring that trips to the gas station are infrequent.

Honda City 1.2 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Honda City 1.2L M/T

PKR 4,799,000

Honda City 1.2L CVT

PKR 4,929,000
Advertisement

Honda City 1.2 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4441 mm
Kerb Weight1178 KG
Overall Width1694 mm
Boot Space510 L
Overall Height1498 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2600 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1199 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power88 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio10.1:1
Torque110 Nm @ 4800 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemPort Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismSOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel Rims with Wheels Caps
Tyre Size175/65/R15
Wheel Size15 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size15 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City13 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity40 L
Mileage Highway16 KM/L
Advertisement
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story