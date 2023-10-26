Honda Civic latest Price in Pakistan after a significant drop in Honda Cars Rates

The Honda Atlas has declared a price reduction of up to Rs300,000 on all its models, including the Honda Civic, in response to the rupee’s strengthening against the US dollar.

Enthusiastic Civic fans welcomed the price reduction with excitement. The Civic is considered one of the most aesthetically pleasing vehicles in Pakistan, and this sedan is truly a work of art, impressing both in terms of performance and aesthetics.

The Honda Civic maintains its reputation for reliability and strong resale value in the local market. Over the decades, the Civic has evolved through numerous generations since the 1970s, and the Japanese auto manufacturer consistently introduces the latest trims.

The car comes equipped with modern features such as daytime running lights, Halogen projector headlamps, side mirrors, sleek tail lamps, and adjustable door mirrors. Notable features include its electric power steering and a large display. Nevertheless, some critics continue to raise concerns about the pricing of the Honda Civic.

Honda Civic 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

Models New Price Old Price Price Difference Honda Civic Standard 1.5 Rs8,329,000 Rs8,599,000 Rs270,000 Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 M-CVT Rs8,659,000 Rs8,949,000 Rs290,000 Honda Civic RS Rs9,899,000 Rs10,019,000 Rs300,000

