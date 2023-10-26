Advertisement
Honda Civic latest Price in Pakistan after a significant drop in Honda Cars Rates

Honda Civic latest Price in Pakistan after a significant drop in Honda Cars Rates

Honda Civic latest Price in Pakistan after a significant drop in Honda Cars Rates

Honda Civic latest Price in Pakistan after a significant drop in Honda Cars Rates

The Honda Atlas has declared a price reduction of up to Rs300,000 on all its models, including the Honda Civic, in response to the rupee’s strengthening against the US dollar.

Enthusiastic Civic fans welcomed the price reduction with excitement. The Civic is considered one of the most aesthetically pleasing vehicles in Pakistan, and this sedan is truly a work of art, impressing both in terms of performance and aesthetics.

The Honda Civic maintains its reputation for reliability and strong resale value in the local market. Over the decades, the Civic has evolved through numerous generations since the 1970s, and the Japanese auto manufacturer consistently introduces the latest trims.

The car comes equipped with modern features such as daytime running lights, Halogen projector headlamps, side mirrors, sleek tail lamps, and adjustable door mirrors. Notable features include its electric power steering and a large display. Nevertheless, some critics continue to raise concerns about the pricing of the Honda Civic.

Honda Civic 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

ModelsNew PriceOld PricePrice Difference
Honda Civic Standard 1.5Rs8,329,000Rs8,599,000Rs270,000
Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 M-CVTRs8,659,000Rs8,949,000Rs290,000
Honda Civic RSRs9,899,000Rs10,019,000Rs300,000

Also Read

Toyota Decreases Car Prices By Up To Rs. 1.3 Million
Toyota Decreases Car Prices By Up To Rs. 1.3 Million

Toyota reduces car prices in Pakistan by up to Rs. 1.3 million....

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

