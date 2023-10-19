Honda Civic latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Honda Civic continues to be a popular sedan globally, and Pakistan has enjoyed its presence for numerous years. With a devoted fan community, enthusiasts eagerly await each new model release, driven by their deep appreciation for the driving experience it provides. If you’re also drawn to the appeal of the new Honda Civic 2023, we’re here to accompany you on this exciting venture. Below, we outline the Honda Civic 2023 price and features in Pakistan, aiming to help you make an informed choice when the time comes to make a purchase.

Honda Civic 2023 specifications

Exterior

The 2023 Honda Civic presents a captivating design, emitting a contemporary and sophisticated vibe with its fresh generation-style front grille. The car’s front showcases eye-catching daytime running lights, featuring an auto-off timer for enhanced convenience. In terms of headlamps, the Standard and Oriel models are furnished with Halogen projector headlamps, whereas the RS variant stands apart with its impressive LED headlamps.

Remarkably, the Civic RS variant goes a step further by incorporating automatic headlights, auto headlight adjustment, and auto high beam capabilities. These sophisticated attributes guarantee a smooth and convenient driving encounter, particularly during nighttime trips.

Moreover, all iterations of the Honda Civic are equipped with basic features that enhance its desirability. These encompass a one-touch lane winker, side mirrors with built-in turn signals, attractive lens-type tail lamps, electrically adjustable door mirrors, and mirrors that can be retracted remotely. These considerate inclusions heighten the Civic’s aesthetic charm and contribute to its overall usability and user-centric design.

Interior

In the Honda Civic’s Standard and Oriel versions, the steering wheel is fitted with electric power steering and wrapped in a comfortable urethane material, delivering a comfortable and responsive driving feel. In contrast, the RS variant adds a touch of luxury with its leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Every variant of the Civic is furnished with a steering wheel that offers both tilt and telescopic adjustments, enabling you to discover the most comfortable driving posture. Moreover, practical steering switches are conveniently located within reach, providing effortless access to various controls while driving.

Enhancing its technological appeal, a 7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display is elegantly positioned behind the steering wheel, delivering essential driving information with just a quick glance.

Within the cabin, the seats are adorned with premium fabric, combining comfort and style seamlessly. The seats are equipped with height adjustment, enabling you to achieve the perfect seating posture, and they also feature back pockets for enhanced convenience.

Furthermore, the Civic incorporates front and rear armrests thoughtfully crafted to house cup holders, ensuring your beverages are easily accessible throughout your travels.

Power windows and door locks are uniformly equipped in all variants, elevating the interior’s functionality by offering effortless control over the car’s access and ventilation. Interior lighting contributes to a welcoming atmosphere by illuminating the cabin.

Additional features encompass a front USB port, a trunk lid lining, a self-opening trunk, and a trunk hinge cover, all of which collectively enhance the practicality and aesthetic charm of the Civic.

Honda Civic Price in Pakistan

The Honda Civic 2023 is priced between PKR 85 lacs and PKR 102 lacs in Pakistan. It’s important to keep in mind that these prices could slightly vary depending on factors like location, dealership, and optional features or packages selected.

For the most accurate and current pricing information, I recommend reaching out to your local Honda dealership. They can provide you with up-to-date details about the pricing of the Honda Civic 2023, as well as any ongoing promotions or offers that you might be interested in.

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Civic Standard 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 8,599,000

Get Civic Standard On Road Price Honda Civic Oriel 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes PKR 8,949,000 Get Civic Oriel On Road Price Honda Civic RS 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol 2 Airbags, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Navigation, Push Start, Driving Modes, Climate Control PKR 10,199,000 Get Civic RS On Road Price