Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Honda Civic is a name that resonates with car enthusiasts worldwide. Known for its sleek design, advanced technology, and reliable performance, the Civic has been a popular choice for decades. In Pakistan, the Civic has maintained its reputation as a top-tier sedan, appealing to those who seek a blend of style and substance.
Engine
The Honda Civic in Pakistan is typically equipped with a 1.8-liter i-VTEC engine for the 1.8L variants and a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine for the 1.5L Turbo RS variant. These engines are designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Transmission
The standard transmission for most Civic variants is a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which offers smooth and efficient gear shifting. However, some variants may also be available with a 6-speed manual transmission for enthusiasts who prefer a more engaging driving experience.
Interior Features
The Civic boasts a modern and comfortable interior with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, leather seats, and a well-designed dashboard with intuitive controls.
Exterior Design
The Civic is renowned for its eye-catching exterior design, characterized by sharp lines, a sleek profile, and distinctive LED headlights and taillights.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority for Honda, and the Civic comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), and Honda Sensing technology in some variants for advanced driver-assistance features.
Fuel Efficiency
Honda has a reputation for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Civic is no exception. With advanced engine technology and aerodynamic design, the Civic offers respectable mileage, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda Civic Standard
PKR 8,599,000
Honda Civic Oriel
PKR 8,949,000
Honda Civic RS
PKR 10,199,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4687 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1396 KG
|Overall Width
|1802 mm
|Boot Space
|409 L
|Overall Height
|1432 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2735 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|154 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|Single-Turbo
|Displacement
|1500 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|127 HP at 5500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|180 Nm at 4500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|PGM FI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|210 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7-speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.3m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|215/55/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|–
|Spare Tyre Size
|16 in
|Mileage City
|11 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|47 L
|Mileage Highway
|14 KM/L
