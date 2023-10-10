Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Hondahttps://www.bolnews.com/?s=Honda Civic is a name that resonates with car enthusiasts worldwide. Known for its sleek design, advanced technology, and reliable performance, the Civic has been a popular choice for decades. In Pakistan, the Civic has maintained its reputation as a top-tier sedan, appealing to those who seek a blend of style and substance.

Key Features

Engine

The Honda Civic in Pakistan is typically equipped with a 1.8-liter i-VTEC engine for the 1.8L variants and a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine for the 1.5L Turbo RS variant. These engines are designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

The standard transmission for most Civic variants is a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which offers smooth and efficient gear shifting. However, some variants may also be available with a 6-speed manual transmission for enthusiasts who prefer a more engaging driving experience.

Interior Features

The Civic boasts a modern and comfortable interior with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, leather seats, and a well-designed dashboard with intuitive controls.

Exterior Design

The Civic is renowned for its eye-catching exterior design, characterized by sharp lines, a sleek profile, and distinctive LED headlights and taillights.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Honda, and the Civic comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), and Honda Sensing technology in some variants for advanced driver-assistance features.

Fuel Efficiency

Honda has a reputation for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Civic is no exception. With advanced engine technology and aerodynamic design, the Civic offers respectable mileage, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.

Honda Civic 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda Civic Standard PKR 8,599,000 Honda Civic Oriel PKR 8,949,000 Honda Civic RS PKR 10,199,000

Honda Civic 2023 Key specifications

Advertisement Dimensions Overall Length 4687 mm Kerb Weight 1396 KG Overall Width 1802 mm Boot Space 409 L Overall Height 1432 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2735 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 154 mm Advertisement Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger Single-Turbo Displacement 1500 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In Line Horse Power 127 HP at 5500 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 180 Nm at 4500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System PGM FI Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 210 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7-speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.3m Power Assisted Electric power steering Advertisement Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 215/55/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size 16 in Advertisement Fuel Economy

