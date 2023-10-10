Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Honda Civic latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement

The Hondahttps://www.bolnews.com/?s=Honda Civic is a name that resonates with car enthusiasts worldwide. Known for its sleek design, advanced technology, and reliable performance, the Civic has been a popular choice for decades. In Pakistan, the Civic has maintained its reputation as a top-tier sedan, appealing to those who seek a blend of style and substance.

Key Features

Engine

The Honda Civic in Pakistan is typically equipped with a 1.8-liter i-VTEC engine for the 1.8L variants and a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine for the 1.5L Turbo RS variant. These engines are designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

Advertisement

The standard transmission for most Civic variants is a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which offers smooth and efficient gear shifting. However, some variants may also be available with a 6-speed manual transmission for enthusiasts who prefer a more engaging driving experience.

Interior Features

The Civic boasts a modern and comfortable interior with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, leather seats, and a well-designed dashboard with intuitive controls.

Exterior Design

The Civic is renowned for its eye-catching exterior design, characterized by sharp lines, a sleek profile, and distinctive LED headlights and taillights.

Safety Features

Advertisement

Safety is a priority for Honda, and the Civic comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), and Honda Sensing technology in some variants for advanced driver-assistance features.

Also Read

Suzuki Alto Easy Installment Plans in Pakistan October 2023
Suzuki Alto Easy Installment Plans in Pakistan October 2023

The Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice among car enthusiasts in...

Fuel Efficiency

Honda has a reputation for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Civic is no exception. With advanced engine technology and aerodynamic design, the Civic offers respectable mileage, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.

Honda Civic 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Honda Civic Standard

PKR 8,599,000

Honda Civic Oriel

PKR 8,949,000

Honda Civic RS

PKR 10,199,000

Honda Civic 2023 Key specifications

Advertisement

Dimensions

Overall Length4687 mm
Kerb Weight1396 KG
Overall Width1802 mm
Boot Space409 L
Overall Height1432 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2735 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance154 mm
Advertisement
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerSingle-Turbo
Displacement1500 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power127 HP at 5500 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque180 Nm at 4500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemPGM FI
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed210 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7-speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.3m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Advertisement
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and tires
Advertisement
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size215/55/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Advertisement
Fuel Economy
Mileage City11 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity47 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L
Advertisement

Also Read

Suzuki Alto Easy Installment Plans in Pakistan October 2023
Suzuki Alto Easy Installment Plans in Pakistan October 2023

The Suzuki Alto has been a popular choice among car enthusiasts in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story