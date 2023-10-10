Advertisement
Honda introduces attractive 0% markup installment option for CG 125S gold

Articles
Atlas Honda has unveiled an enticing opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts eager to acquire the newly launched Honda CG125s Gold. While the bike comes with a hefty price tag of Rs292,900, this aligns with the prevailing high motorcycle prices in Pakistan.

In an official announcement through its social media channels, the renowned Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has introduced a special 6-month installment offer with ‘0% markup,’ in collaboration with Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall.

Payment Details

As per the information provided on Alfa Mall’s website, a 3% processing fee will be applied to both 3- and 6-month installment plans.

Additionally, a 5% processing fee will be incurred for 9, 12, and 18-month installment plans. Delivery of the motorcycle is estimated to take approximately 15–20 working days.

Contact Information

For further details on this offer, individuals can reach out to Atlas Honda at 111-225-111. Additionally, you can also find more information on Alfa Mall’s official website.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own the Honda CG125s Gold through an affordable installment plan.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

