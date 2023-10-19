Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Honda Pridor, made by Atlas Honda, is well-known for being very reliable and efficient. It’s a top choice for people who need a dependable way to get around every day.

People like it because it’s dependable, affordable, and doesn’t use much fuel. This motorcycle is simple but works great for regular trips. It’s not just practical; it also looks good and keeps the rider comfortable and safe, making daily travel easier.

Honda Pridor price in Pakistan

The Honda Pridor costs R208,900 when you buy it from the factory.

Colors

You can choose from red, blue, or black for the outside of the Honda Pridor. Pick the one you like best.

Engine

The engine is a 4-stroke OHC (overhead camshaft) air-cooled one with a size of 97.1 cm3. The bore and stroke measure 50.0 x 49.5 mm. This means the engine’s cylinders have a certain size.

To change gears, you use a 4-speed constant mesh transmission system. You start the engine with a kick starter, where you kick it to start it.

The fuel tank holds 9.7 liters of fuel, and there’s an extra 1.5 liters in case you run out of the main fuel.

Specifications

The Honda Pridor is compact and practical. It’s 1986 mm long, 718 mm wide, and 1050 mm tall. The seat is 798 mm high, which is good for a comfortable ride.

It has 156 mm of ground clearance, which means it can handle rough roads. The wheelbase is 1226 mm, which makes it stable and good for turns.

The tires are 2.75–18, and they have good traction and durability for different roads.

The suspension helps absorb shocks, and the motorcycle weighs 96 kg, which makes it easy to handle and fuel-efficient.

Design

The Honda Pridor looks modern and is easy to use. It’s sleek with clean lines and looks sporty.

The front has a cool headlight, and the turn signals are built into it. The fuel tank is comfortable to hold and has nice graphics and Honda branding.

The seat is comfortable for both the rider and passenger. The back looks modern with a stylish tail light, and there’s space under the seat for small things. The instrument cluster is easy to read and fits the design well.

