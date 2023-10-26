Honda Revised Rates of Cars In Pakistan

In a thrilling turn of events for all Honda enthusiasts, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has just unveiled a lineup of price adjustments that are sure to ignite the passion of car lovers across the nation. Whether you’re a fan of the compact Honda City, the versatile BR-V and HR-V, or the iconic Honda Civic, these price changes are bound to turn heads and capture hearts. Here’s everything you need to know about these enticing updates:

Honda City:

If you’re a devotee of Honda City, then this news is bound to bring a smile to your face. The beloved City series has undergone a refreshing price change, making these compact sedans even more accessible. Take a look at the new prices:

City MT 1.2L: Previously priced at 4,799,000 PKR, it now stands at an even more appealing 4,699,000 PKR.

City CVT 1.2L: Previously available at 4,929,000 PKR, this model now enjoys a price reduction to 4,829,000 PKR.

City CVT 1.5L: The previous cost of 5,549,000 PKR has been adjusted to 5,439,000 PKR.

City Aspire MT 1.5L: Formerly priced at 5,759,000 PKR, this model now boasts a new price of 5,649,000 PKR.

City Aspire CVT 1.5L: The previous cost of 5,979,000 PKR has been revised to an enticing 5,849,000 PKR.

BR-V and HR-V:

For those with a penchant for SUVs, the Honda Atlas has not forgotten you. The BR-V and HR-V models have also undergone price adjustments, making them more appealing than ever.

BR-V CVT S: Previously available for 6,529,000 PKR, the price has been lowered to a tempting 6,299,000 PKR.

HR-V VTI: The previous cost of 7,899,000 PKR has been adjusted to a more budget-friendly 7,649,000 PKR.

HR-V VTI S: Formerly priced at 8,199,000 PKR, this model is now offered at 7,899,000 PKR.

Honda Civic:

For the dedicated fans of the Honda Civic, these price changes come as a delightful surprise:

Civic 1.5L M CVT: Previously tagged at 8,599,000 PKR, the price has been delightfully adjusted to 8,329,000 PKR.

Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT: Previously available for 8,949,000 PKR, it now stands at an attractive 8,659,000 PKR.

Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT: The previous cost of 10,199,000 PKR has been reduced to a captivating 9,899,000 PKR.

Terms & Conditions:

Before you rush to your nearest Honda dealership, keep in mind the following terms and conditions:

These new prices are applicable for all orders invoiced from October 25, 2023, onwards.

The prices for the installment scheme cars (HR-V, BR-V, and Aspire MT) remain unchanged.

Prices are provisional and subject to change based on government levies and taxes.

The price and taxes at the time of delivery will be final.

Freight and withholding tax will be charged based on applicable tax rates.

If you’ve had your eye on that coveted Honda upgrade, there’s no better time than now to make your move. These adjusted prices, along with Honda’s renowned quality and performance, make owning a Honda vehicle an even more compelling choice. So, head to your nearest Honda dealership and turn your automotive dreams into reality today!

