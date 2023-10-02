Honda Vezel latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki Wagon R latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The Honda Vezel has gained a reputation as a stylish and versatile crossover SUV, known for its combination of sporty aesthetics and practical features. As the demand for compact SUVs continues to grow in Pakistan, the Honda Vezel has garnered a considerable fan base. In this article, we’ll explore the price of the Honda Vezel in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.
Key Features;
Engine: The Honda Vezel is typically equipped with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine combined with Honda’s hybrid technology. This powertrain provides a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city and highway driving.
Transmission
Most Vezel variants in Pakistan come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), offering smooth and efficient gear shifts. The hybrid system also includes an electric motor that assists in acceleration and fuel savings.
Exterior Design
The Vezel boasts a sleek and modern exterior design with its crossover SUV body style, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a contemporary and dynamic appearance.
Interior and Comfort
The Vezel’s interior offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin with quality materials. It typically seats five passengers with ample legroom and headroom. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, enhancing their versatility.
Infotainment
Depending on the variant, the Honda Vezel may feature a touchscreen infotainment system with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation.
Safety Features
Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Vezel often comes equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and collision mitigation systems.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the Honda Vezel is its excellent fuel economy. Thanks to its hybrid technology, it can deliver an impressive fuel efficiency of around 18–20 kilometers per liter, depending on driving conditions and driving habits.
|Variants
|Price
|Honda Vezel e-HEV Play
PKR 13,900,000
|Honda Vezel e-HEV X
PKR 8,000,000
|Honda Vezel e-HEV Z
PKR 7,000,000
Honda Vezel G
PKR 13,500,000
Dimensions and Weights
|Kerb Weight
|1495 KG
|No of Doors
|5 doors
|Overall Height
|1590 mm / 5’3″ feet
|Overall Length
|4330 mm / 14’3″ feet
|Overall Width
|1790 mm / 5’11” feet
|Wheel Base
|2610 mm / 8’7″ feet
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm / 0’8″ feet
Engine
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Displacement
|1500 cc
|Engine Power
|117 HP @ 6600 RPM
|Fuel System
|EFI (non hybrid)
|Torque
|142 Nm @ 4300 RPM
|Valve Mechanism
|16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Compression Ratio
|11.5:1
|Assembly
|Imported
|Warranty
|–
|No of Cylinders
|4
|Fuel Grade
|–
|CO2 Emission
|–
|Bore/stroke (mm)
|–
Steering
|Minimum Turning Radius
|–
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
|Power Assisted
|Electronic Power Steering
|Steering Switch
|Yes
Wheels and Tyres
|Tire / Tyre Size
|215/60/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|PCD
|5 x 114.3 mm
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
Fuel Economy
|Mileage City
|11 KM/LITER
|Mileage Highway
|16 KM/LITER
Capacities
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
Transmission
|Gearbox
|CVT
Suspensions
|Suspension
|Front: McPherson Strut Coil Springs, Rear: Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|City driveability (20-80 kmph)
|–
Performance
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Drive Modes
|–
|Parking Sensors
|–
|Acceleration 0-100kmph
|–
|Headlights
|–
|Day Time Running Lights (DRL)
|Yes
Brakes
|Brakes
|Front: Ventilated Disc and Rear: Ventilated Disc
|Braking (100-0 kmph)
|–
|Braking (80-0 kmph)
