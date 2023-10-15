How to Check Rs 750 prize bond Result list 2023? Draw No 96

Muzaffarabad – Draw No 96th prize bond draw for the denomination of Rs 750 draw was announced today on Monday, 16 October 2023, at Muzaffarabad.

State bank does the balloting for the Rs750 Prize bonds. 1st prize of the 750 Rs. prize bond of value 1,500,000 PKR is awarded to 1 lucky winner, while the second prize of the 750 prize bond of amount Rs. 500,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners. The last & third prize of the 750 prize bond will be given to 1696 winners of amount Rs. 9,300/- each.

How to Check Rs 750 prize bond Result list 2023?

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 750 Muzaffarabad 16-10-2023 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR 1st Prize It will be updated soon here. 2nd Prize It will be updated soon here. Full List It will be updated soon here.