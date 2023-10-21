How to check Your Dubai Electricity Bill Online

How to check Your Dubai Electricity Bill Online

Articles
Advertisement
How to check Your Dubai Electricity Bill Online

How to check Your Dubai Electricity Bill Online

Advertisement

DUBAI – The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), a government-operated utility, is entrusted with the task of delivering electricity services to the population living in the area. The agency is responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It collects monthly electricity charges from its customers.

How to View Bill Online?

Advertisement

DEWA clients have the option to access their bills online by visiting the official utility website. To view the bill, customers need to input either their account number or premise number.

Advertisement

Bill Payment

Advertisement

Customers have the convenience of settling their DEWA bills through a variety of channels provided by DEWA. Payment options include:

  1. Etisalat
    2. Advertisement
  2. ENOC/EPPCO
  3. Banks
  4. Smart Dubai
  5. Noqodi
  6. Empay
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story