How to check Your Dubai Electricity Bill Online

DUBAI – The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), a government-operated utility, is entrusted with the task of delivering electricity services to the population living in the area. The agency is responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It collects monthly electricity charges from its customers.
How to View Bill Online?
DEWA clients have the option to access their bills online by visiting the official utility website. To view the bill, customers need to input either their account number or premise number.
Bill Payment
Customers have the convenience of settling their DEWA bills through a variety of channels provided by DEWA. Payment options include:
- Etisalat
- ENOC/EPPCO
- Banks
- Smart Dubai
- Noqodi
- Empay
