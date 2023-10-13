Hyundai Creta latest Price in UAE and Features – October 2023

KIA unveils New Electric Vehicle that can convert into a sleeping bed
Kia unveiled a small electric SUV and two EV concept cars, targeting...
The Hyundai Creta, priced from AED 75,900, faces competition from popular rivals like the Chery Tiggo7 and Ford EcoSport. This Korean crossover is offered in two versions, with an average market price of AED 66,000 in the UAE.
The Hyundai Creta presents new car buyers with a 1.5-cc engine and is renowned for its affordability. It boasts features like an Acoustic Hood, Cargo area light, 12V Socket – Front Only, Moving object detection system, and more. However, in comparison to its primary competitor, the Chery Tiggo7, this 5-seater SUV is priced slightly higher, with no price difference noted at AED 0.
If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, there are 27 used Creta models available in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and other locations across the UAE. Prices range from AED 47,000 to AED 65,499.
|VERSIONS
|PRICE
Hyundai Creta 2023 1.5L Ultimate
2023, Petrol, CVT
Advertisement
TBD
Hyundai Creta 2023 1.5L Comfort
2023, Petrol, CVT
AED 68,000
Hyundai Creta 2023 1.4T
2023, Petrol, Automatic
Advertisement
AED 78,000
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.