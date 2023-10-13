Advertisement
Hyundai Creta latest Price in UAE and Features – October 2023

Hyundai Creta latest Price in UAE and Features – October 2023

  • The Hyundai Creta is a Korean crossover SUV that is now available for sale in the UAE.
  • The vehicle has a 1.5-cc engine and is known for its affordability.
  • The car competition comes from popular rivals like the Chery Tiggo7 and Ford EcoSport.
About the New Hyundai Creta 2023

The Hyundai Creta, priced from AED 75,900, faces competition from popular rivals like the Chery Tiggo7 and Ford EcoSport. This Korean crossover is offered in two versions, with an average market price of AED 66,000 in the UAE.

The Hyundai Creta presents new car buyers with a 1.5-cc engine and is renowned for its affordability. It boasts features like an Acoustic Hood, Cargo area light, 12V Socket – Front Only, Moving object detection system, and more. However, in comparison to its primary competitor, the Chery Tiggo7, this 5-seater SUV is priced slightly higher, with no price difference noted at AED 0.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, there are 27 used Creta models available in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and other locations across the UAE. Prices range from AED 47,000 to AED 65,499.

Hyundai Creta 2023 Latest Price and Versions in UAE

VERSIONSPRICE
Hyundai Creta 2023 1.5L Ultimate
2023, Petrol, CVT
TBD
Hyundai Creta 2023 1.5L Comfort
2023, Petrol, CVT
AED 68,000
Hyundai Creta 2023 1.4T
2023, Petrol, Automatic
AED 78,000

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

