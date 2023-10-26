Hyundai Cuts Car Prices In Pakistan

Honda Revised Rates of Cars In Pakistan
In a thrilling turn of events for all Honda enthusiasts, Honda Atlas...
In a move aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of car enthusiasts and potential buyers, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Limited has announced a significant price revision across its popular car models. This announcement comes in response to the recent strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, and it’s all good news for customers who can now avail of Hyundai’s quality vehicles at even more competitive prices.
Hyundai Nishat’s decision to reduce prices is not just about business; it’s a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction. The company has always valued transparency and fairness in its pricing strategy. By passing on the benefits of a stronger Pakistani rupee to customers, Hyundai Nishat is ensuring that its products remain accessible to a wider audience.
The price reduction is effective immediately, and prospective car buyers are encouraged to explore the updated ex-factory prices for their favorite Hyundai models. Here’s a quick look at the revised prices for some of the popular Hyundai models:
Elantra 1.6: Old Price: 6,599,000 PKR, New Price: 6,399,000 PKR
Elantra 2.0: Old Price: 7,130,000 PKR, New Price: 6,930,000 PKR
Tucson GLS: Old price: 7,365,000 PKR; New price: 7,165,000 PKR
Tucson GLS Sport: Old Price: 8,230,000 PKR, New Price: 8,030,000 PKR
Tucson Ultimate: Old Price: 8,859,000 PKR, New Price: 8,659,000 PKR
Sonata 2.0: Old Price: 10,329,000 PKR, New Price: 9,979,000 PKR
Sonata 2.5: Old Price: 11,280,000 PKR, New Price: 10,930,000 PKR
Porter High Deck: Old Price: 3,829,000 PKR, New Price: 3,729,000 PKR
Porter Flat Deck: Old Price: 3,809,000 PKR, New Price: 3,709,000 PKR
Porter Deck Less: Old Price: 3,789,000 PKR, New Price: 3,689,000 PKR
Porter High Deck with AC: old price: 3,939,000 PKR, new price: 3,839,000 PKR
Porter Flat Deck with AC: old price: 3,919,000 PKR, new price: 3,819,000 PKR
Porter Deck Less with AC: Old Price: 3,899,000 PKR, New Price: 3,799,000 PKR
To ensure that customers are well informed, Hyundai Nishat has provided some key terms and conditions. The updated ex-factory prices are effective for orders invoiced on or after October 26, 2023. These prices are ex-factory Faisalabad per unit, inclusive of applicable FED, sales tax, and dealer’s commission. Importantly, any impact on prices due to changes in government levies, fiscal policies, etc. will be borne by the customer.
While economic uncertainties persist, Hyundai Nishat encourages car enthusiasts and potential buyers to make the most of this golden opportunity. With these revised prices, Hyundai Nishat reaffirms its dedication to providing top-quality products at competitive rates.
The announcement from Hyundai Nishat is not just about reducing prices; it’s a commitment to delivering value to its customers and ensuring that Hyundai vehicles continue to be a symbol of excellence and affordability in the Pakistani automotive market. This news will surely bring joy to many looking to drive home a Hyundai.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.