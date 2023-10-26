Hyundai Cuts Car Prices In Pakistan

In a move aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of car enthusiasts and potential buyers, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Limited has announced a significant price revision across its popular car models. This announcement comes in response to the recent strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, and it’s all good news for customers who can now avail of Hyundai’s quality vehicles at even more competitive prices.

A Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Hyundai Nishat’s decision to reduce prices is not just about business; it’s a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction. The company has always valued transparency and fairness in its pricing strategy. By passing on the benefits of a stronger Pakistani rupee to customers, Hyundai Nishat is ensuring that its products remain accessible to a wider audience.

Effective Immediately

The price reduction is effective immediately, and prospective car buyers are encouraged to explore the updated ex-factory prices for their favorite Hyundai models. Here’s a quick look at the revised prices for some of the popular Hyundai models:

Hyundai Elantra:

Elantra 1.6: Old Price: 6,599,000 PKR, New Price: 6,399,000 PKR

Elantra 2.0: Old Price: 7,130,000 PKR, New Price: 6,930,000 PKR

Hyundai Tucson:

Tucson GLS: Old price: 7,365,000 PKR; New price: 7,165,000 PKR

Tucson GLS Sport: Old Price: 8,230,000 PKR, New Price: 8,030,000 PKR

Tucson Ultimate: Old Price: 8,859,000 PKR, New Price: 8,659,000 PKR

Hyundai Sonata:

Sonata 2.0: Old Price: 10,329,000 PKR, New Price: 9,979,000 PKR

Sonata 2.5: Old Price: 11,280,000 PKR, New Price: 10,930,000 PKR

Hyundai Porter:

Porter High Deck: Old Price: 3,829,000 PKR, New Price: 3,729,000 PKR

Porter Flat Deck: Old Price: 3,809,000 PKR, New Price: 3,709,000 PKR

Porter Deck Less: Old Price: 3,789,000 PKR, New Price: 3,689,000 PKR

Porter High Deck with AC: old price: 3,939,000 PKR, new price: 3,839,000 PKR

Porter Flat Deck with AC: old price: 3,919,000 PKR, new price: 3,819,000 PKR

Porter Deck Less with AC: Old Price: 3,899,000 PKR, New Price: 3,799,000 PKR

Terms and Conditions

To ensure that customers are well informed, Hyundai Nishat has provided some key terms and conditions. The updated ex-factory prices are effective for orders invoiced on or after October 26, 2023. These prices are ex-factory Faisalabad per unit, inclusive of applicable FED, sales tax, and dealer’s commission. Importantly, any impact on prices due to changes in government levies, fiscal policies, etc. will be borne by the customer.

While economic uncertainties persist, Hyundai Nishat encourages car enthusiasts and potential buyers to make the most of this golden opportunity. With these revised prices, Hyundai Nishat reaffirms its dedication to providing top-quality products at competitive rates.

The announcement from Hyundai Nishat is not just about reducing prices; it’s a commitment to delivering value to its customers and ensuring that Hyundai vehicles continue to be a symbol of excellence and affordability in the Pakistani automotive market. This news will surely bring joy to many looking to drive home a Hyundai.

