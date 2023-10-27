Advertisement
Hyundai Elantra latest price in UAE – October 2023

Are you in search of a dependable and stylish travel solution in the UAE? The Hyundai Elantra is the choice to keep in mind! This mid-size sedan is renowned for its elegant design, comfortable interior, and strong performance.

The 6th Generation Elantra boasts an elegant and stylish design, featuring a prominent front grille with dynamic LED quad projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The rear of the car displays sporty LED tail lamps and a two-toned bumper with reflectors, enhancing its athletic appearance.

Hyundai Elantra 2023 price in UAE

The Hyundai Elantra price in the United Arab Emirates is around AED 76,000, while the premium model costs AED 89,000. All variations have the following prices:

Variants

Engine Options

Prices

Hyundai Elantra 2024 Smart HEV1.6LTo be Determined
Hyundai Elantra 2024 Smart1.6LAED 76,000
Hyundai Elantra 2024 Comfort1.6LAED 79,800
Hyundai Elantra 2024 Comfort2.0LAED 89,000

Hyundai Elantra Interior

Inside, the Elantra offers a luxurious atmosphere with leather-wrapped seats. The front seats are power-adjustable and equipped with adjustable headrests, height, lumbar support, and footrests. The rear seats can be split 60/40 for increased storage and have adjustable headrests and an armrest with cupholders.

The car’s dashboard features a supervision TFT LCD instrument display, including an Optitron meter, digital speedometer, and tachometer.

Hyundai Elantra Engine

The center fascia houses a 7-inch LCD that supports various functions such as radio, mp3, and Bluetooth connectivity. This display is also linked to the rear camera. A high-quality audio experience is provided by six speakers. The Elantra GLS includes a dual-zone air conditioner with rear ventilation and climate control.

Convenient features like wireless and USB charging options are available. Safety features comprise an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and brake assist. The car incorporates a push-button start/stop feature and comes with automatic central door locking, a speed-sensing door lock, and manual child safety lock. Enhanced security is provided by keyless entry using a smart key and an immobilizer.

