Hyundai Palisade latest price in UAE – October 2023

The Hyundai Palisade has taken the SUV market by storm with its stunning design, luxurious interior, and a wide array of high-tech features. This premium SUV has gained worldwide popularity, and in this article, we’ll delve into the Hyundai Palisade’s price in the UAE, and its specifications, and address some commonly asked questions.

Hyundai Palisade: A Premium SUV

The Hyundai Palisade is an incredible SUV that seamlessly blends comfort and style. The Palisade is definitely a head-turner with its muscular shape and bold, elegant lines. It makes a bold statement and demands attention when driving. It’s a great option for families or anyone searching for a pleasant long-distance travel companion because it can accommodate up to eight people in seats.

Hyundai Palisade Price and Variant Availability in the UAE

In the UAE, the Hyundai Palisade is available in three distinct variants:

Hyundai Palisade 2023 3.8L GDI (AWD) Smart Hyundai Palisade 2023 3.8L GDI (AWD) Comfort Hyundai Palisade 2023 3.8L GDI (AWD) Premium

Hyundai Palisade Price in UAE

The Hyundai Palisade price in the UAE begins at approximately AED 154,000 for the base variant and goes up to AED 187,000 for the premium variant. Here’s a simplified breakdown:

Hyundai Palisade 2023 3.8L GDI (AWD) Smart: AED 154,000

Hyundai Palisade 2023 3.8L GDI (AWD) Comfort: AED 173,250

Hyundai Palisade 2023 3.8L GDI (AWD) Premium: AED 187,000

Hyundai Palisade Specifications

Engine and Transmission

The Palisade is powered by a robust 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces an impressive 291 horsepower and 3565 Nm of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, this SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 KM/H in just eight seconds.

Whether you’re cruising on the highway or tackling off-road adventures, the Palisade provides a redefined driving experience.

Exterior Design

The Hyundai Palisade makes a bold statement on the road with its striking and aggressive design. Features such as the eye-catching grille, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels contribute to its elegant and sophisticated appearance. The aerodynamic shape not only enhances its aesthetics but also improves fuel efficiency.

Interior Design

Step inside the Palisade, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and luxurious cabin. The use of premium materials and ergonomic design creates a comfortable and refined environment.

With three rows of seating and an eight-person capacity, there’s ample room for both passengers and cargo. This car is the perfect choice for travelers and families alike.

Safety Features

Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the Palisade is no exception. Some of the key safety features you’ll find in this SUV include a moving object detection system, a 360-degree camera, an anti-lock brake system (ABS), an advanced airbag system (AABS), airbags, anti-theft measures, a brake assist (BA), and many more. With a comprehensive set of safety features, you can enjoy your journey without worrying about safety concerns.

