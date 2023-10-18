Advertisement
Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Hyundai Nishat has recently introduced the locally assembled Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid in Lahore as of October 1st. This hybrid vehicle combines advanced technology with remarkable efficiency, offering an exciting driving experience.

Striking Design and Luxurious Features

The SANTA FE boasts a strong and luxurious design that exudes power, elegance, and prestige. Its wide grille and distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights create a visually impressive presence on the road, leaving a lasting impression.

Cutting-Edge Interior and Safety

Inside, the SANTA FE offers unmatched convenience and cutting-edge innovation, featuring high-tech controls and smart features that enhance the overall driving experience. Additionally, it prioritizes safety with intelligent features and intuitive functions, ensuring a secure driving experience in various situations.

Exceptional Hybrid Performance

Powering the SANTA FE is a dynamic 1.6 Turbo GDI Hybrid engine that seamlessly combines a gasoline engine and an electric motor for exceptional hybrid performance. This hybrid SUV delivers impressive fuel efficiency and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability, ensuring confident handling and control on diverse road surfaces.

Two Variants to Choose From

The SANTA FE is available in two variants: Hyundai SANTA FE Smart and Hyundai SANTA FE Signature, giving you options to suit your preferences and needs.

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid price in Pakistan

Here are the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid variants with their respective ex-factory prices:

Hyundai Santa Fe Smart:

  • Engine: 1598 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
  • Ex-Factory Price: PKR 12,990,000

Hyundai Santa Fe Signature:

  • Engine: 1598 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
  • Ex-Factory Price: PKR 14,699,000

Hyundai Santa Fe 2023 Specifications

Price1.3 – 1.47 crore
Body TypeSUV
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4785 x 1900 x 1710 mm
Ground Clearance176 mm
Displacement1598 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power227 hp
Torque350 Nm
Boot Space782 L
Kerb Weight1780 – 1845 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid
Mileage13 – 15 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity67 L
Seating Capacity7 – Persons
Top Speed220 KM/H
Tyre Size235/55/R19

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

