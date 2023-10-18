Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Hyundai Tucson latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The Hyundai Tucson is a name that has garnered attention and acclaim...
Hyundai Nishat has recently introduced the locally assembled Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid in Lahore as of October 1st. This hybrid vehicle combines advanced technology with remarkable efficiency, offering an exciting driving experience.
The SANTA FE boasts a strong and luxurious design that exudes power, elegance, and prestige. Its wide grille and distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights create a visually impressive presence on the road, leaving a lasting impression.
Inside, the SANTA FE offers unmatched convenience and cutting-edge innovation, featuring high-tech controls and smart features that enhance the overall driving experience. Additionally, it prioritizes safety with intelligent features and intuitive functions, ensuring a secure driving experience in various situations.
Powering the SANTA FE is a dynamic 1.6 Turbo GDI Hybrid engine that seamlessly combines a gasoline engine and an electric motor for exceptional hybrid performance. This hybrid SUV delivers impressive fuel efficiency and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability, ensuring confident handling and control on diverse road surfaces.
The SANTA FE is available in two variants: Hyundai SANTA FE Smart and Hyundai SANTA FE Signature, giving you options to suit your preferences and needs.
Here are the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid variants with their respective ex-factory prices:
|Price
|1.3 – 1.47 crore
|Body Type
|SUV
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4785 x 1900 x 1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Displacement
|1598 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|227 hp
|Torque
|350 Nm
|Boot Space
|782 L
|Kerb Weight
|1780 – 1845 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
|Mileage
|13 – 15 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Seating Capacity
|7 – Persons
|Top Speed
|220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|235/55/R19
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.