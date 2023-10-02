Advertisement
Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid price in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat recently launched the Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid, which is now assembled locally in Lahore as of October 1st. This car allows you to enjoy the excitement of driving a hybrid vehicle, where advanced technology meets outstanding efficiency.

The SANTA FE is designed to make a statement with its strong and luxurious appearance, radiating power, elegance, and prestige. Its wide grille, combined with distinctive T-shaped LED daytime running lights, creates an impressive visual. This touch of elegance and luxury leaves a lasting impression on the road.

Inside, it offers unmatched convenience and cutting-edge innovation, with high-tech controls and smart features that enhance your driving experience.

SANTA FE is designed to enhance safety on the road with intelligent features and intuitive functions. It provides a secure driving experience, whether you’re maneuvering in tight spaces or parking in tricky spots.

The SANTA FE is powered by a dynamic 1.6 Turbo GDI Hybrid engine that seamlessly combines a gasoline engine and an electric motor for exceptional hybrid performance. With impressive fuel efficiency and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability, it ensures confident handling and control on various road surfaces.

The SANTA FE is available in two variants: Hyundai SANTA FE Smart and Hyundai SANTA FE Signature.

For pricing details, please refer to the SANTA FE Prices.

