Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in UAE & specifications

The Hyundai Sonata, a popular choice in the Korean car market, is set to receive a midlife refresh in 2024. Spy shots of a Sonata N Line prototype wearing camouflage offer a sneak peek at potential changes.
The prototype reveals new tail lights, a possible split-level front lighting design, and updated fender vents with unique alloy wheels. Interior modifications and potential alterations to the roof and greenhouse are still uncertain.
The Sonata has a history of significant midlife updates, with past facelifts dramatically changing its appearance. Surprisingly, there are reports suggesting that a next-generation Sonata might not be in the works, adding an element of mystery to the model’s future.
In the Korean market, where Hyundai and Kia dominate, the Sonata remains a best-seller. Despite arriving in the United States in 2021 with the turbocharged 2.5-liter N Line variant, it managed to outperform competitors like the Honda Accord and Peugeot 508 in Australia.
The Sonata’s legacy dates back to 1985 when it first appeared as an upscale alternative to the Stellar. Car enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details, especially the pricing, for the 2024 Hyundai Sonata refresh.
Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in UAE
The Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in Dubai, UAE, is AED 102,760.
Hyundai Sonata 2024 specifications
|Basic Info
|Model Number
|Sonata 2024
|Made In
|Hyundai Motor Company
|Warranty
|5 Years / 60,000 Miles Basic, 7 Years / Unlimited Miles Corrosion, 10 Years / 100,000 Miles Drivetrain, 5 Years / Unlimited Miles Roadside Assistance warranty
|Available Colors
|Hampton Gray, Phantom Black, Portofino Gray, Shimmering Silver Pearl, Stormy Sea, Calypso Red, and Quartz White.
|Engine
|Engine Type
|2.5-liter Inline-4 Gas
|Engine Power
|191 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|No. Of Cylinders
|4
|Fuel Type
|Gasoline
|Performance
|Transmission
|Transmission Type
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Front-Wheel Drive
|Gear Box
|8-Speed
|Steering
|Steering Type
|Power
|Steering Gear Type
|Rack-Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|35.9 ft
|Suspensions
|Front Suspension
|Strut
|Back Suspension
|Multi-Link
|Dimensions And Weight
|Length
|192.9 in
|Width
|73.2 in
|Height
|56.9 in
|Wheel Base
|111.8 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.3 in
|Kerb Weight
|3,192 lbs
|Tyres
|Tyre Size
|P215/55VR17
|Wheel Size
|17 in x 7 in Aluminum Wheels
|Brake System
|Front Brake
|Discs
|Rear Brake
|Discs
|Fuel
|Mileage In City
|27 MPG
|Mileage On Highway
|37 MPG
|Fuel Type
|Gasoline
|Capacities
|Seating Capacity
|5 seater
|Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)
|14.8 gallons
|No. Of Doors
|4 Doors
|Features
|Air Conditioner
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Anti-Lock Braking System
|Yes
|Central Locking
|Yes
|Power Steering
|Yes
|Power Windows
|Yes
|Safety
|Anti-Lock Braking
|Yes
|Brake Assist
|Yes
|Central Locking
|Yes
|Power Door Locks
|Yes
|Child Safety Locks
|Yes
|Rear Seat Belts
|Yes
|Seat Belt Warning
|Yes
|Door Ajar Warning
|Yes
|Adjustable Seats
|Yes
|Tyre Pressure Monitor
|Yes
|Vehicle Stability Control System
|Yes
|Engine Immobilizer
|Yes
|Crash Sensor
|Yes
|Engine Check Warning
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|Yes
|Anti-Theft Device
|Yes
|Entertainment
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|Audio System Remote Control
|Yes
|Speakers Front & Back
|Yes
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|Yes
|USB & Auxiliary Input
|Yes
|Others Comfort & Convenience
|Adjustable Steering Column
|Yes
|Height Adjustable Driving Seat
|Yes
|Outside Temperature Display
|Yes
|Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
|Yes
|Automatic Climate Control
|Yes
|Low Fuel Warning Light
|Yes
|Rear Reading Lamp
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Yes
|Bottle Holder
|Yes
|Voice Control
|Yes
