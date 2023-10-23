Advertisement
Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in UAE & specifications

Hyundai Sonata 2024

The Hyundai Sonata, a popular choice in the Korean car market, is set to receive a midlife refresh in 2024. Spy shots of a Sonata N Line prototype wearing camouflage offer a sneak peek at potential changes.

The prototype reveals new tail lights, a possible split-level front lighting design, and updated fender vents with unique alloy wheels. Interior modifications and potential alterations to the roof and greenhouse are still uncertain.

The Sonata has a history of significant midlife updates, with past facelifts dramatically changing its appearance. Surprisingly, there are reports suggesting that a next-generation Sonata might not be in the works, adding an element of mystery to the model’s future.

In the Korean market, where Hyundai and Kia dominate, the Sonata remains a best-seller. Despite arriving in the United States in 2021 with the turbocharged 2.5-liter N Line variant, it managed to outperform competitors like the Honda Accord and Peugeot 508 in Australia.

The Sonata’s legacy dates back to 1985 when it first appeared as an upscale alternative to the Stellar. Car enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details, especially the pricing, for the 2024 Hyundai Sonata refresh.

Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in UAE

The Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in Dubai, UAE, is AED 102,760.

Hyundai Sonata 2024 specifications

Basic Info
Model NumberSonata 2024
Made InHyundai Motor Company
Warranty5 Years / 60,000 Miles Basic, 7 Years / Unlimited Miles Corrosion, 10 Years / 100,000 Miles Drivetrain, 5 Years / Unlimited Miles Roadside Assistance warranty
Available ColorsHampton Gray, Phantom Black, Portofino Gray, Shimmering Silver Pearl, Stormy Sea, Calypso Red, and Quartz White.
Engine
Engine Type2.5-liter Inline-4 Gas
Engine Power191 hp @ 6100 rpm
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
No. Of Cylinders4
Fuel TypeGasoline
Performance
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic
Drive TypeFront-Wheel Drive
Gear Box8-Speed
Steering
Steering TypePower
Steering Gear TypeRack-Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius35.9 ft
Suspensions
Front SuspensionStrut
Back SuspensionMulti-Link
Dimensions And Weight
Length192.9 in
Width73.2 in
Height56.9 in
Wheel Base111.8 in
Ground Clearance5.3 in
Kerb Weight3,192 lbs
Tyres
Tyre SizeP215/55VR17
Wheel Size17 in x 7 in Aluminum Wheels
Brake System
Front BrakeDiscs
Rear BrakeDiscs
Fuel
Mileage In City27 MPG
Mileage On Highway37 MPG
Fuel TypeGasoline
Capacities
Seating Capacity5 seater
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)14.8 gallons
No. Of Doors4 Doors
Features
Air ConditionerYes
HeaterYes
Anti-Lock Braking SystemYes
Central LockingYes
Power SteeringYes
Power WindowsYes
Safety
Anti-Lock BrakingYes
Brake AssistYes
Central LockingYes
Power Door LocksYes
Child Safety LocksYes
Rear Seat BeltsYes
Seat Belt WarningYes
Door Ajar WarningYes
Adjustable SeatsYes
Tyre Pressure MonitorYes
Vehicle Stability Control SystemYes
Engine ImmobilizerYes
Crash SensorYes
Engine Check WarningYes
Rear CameraYes
Anti-Theft DeviceYes
Entertainment
Touch ScreenYes
Audio System Remote ControlYes
Speakers Front & BackYes
Bluetooth ConnectivityYes
USB & Auxiliary InputYes
Others Comfort & Convenience
Adjustable Steering ColumnYes
Height Adjustable Driving SeatYes
Outside Temperature DisplayYes
Electric Folding Rear View MirrorYes
Automatic Climate ControlYes
Low Fuel Warning LightYes
Rear Reading LampYes
Parking SensorsYes
Bottle HolderYes
Voice ControlYes
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

