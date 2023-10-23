Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in UAE & specifications

The Hyundai Sonata, a popular choice in the Korean car market, is set to receive a midlife refresh in 2024. Spy shots of a Sonata N Line prototype wearing camouflage offer a sneak peek at potential changes.

The prototype reveals new tail lights, a possible split-level front lighting design, and updated fender vents with unique alloy wheels. Interior modifications and potential alterations to the roof and greenhouse are still uncertain.

The Sonata has a history of significant midlife updates, with past facelifts dramatically changing its appearance. Surprisingly, there are reports suggesting that a next-generation Sonata might not be in the works, adding an element of mystery to the model’s future.

In the Korean market, where Hyundai and Kia dominate, the Sonata remains a best-seller. Despite arriving in the United States in 2021 with the turbocharged 2.5-liter N Line variant, it managed to outperform competitors like the Honda Accord and Peugeot 508 in Australia.

The Sonata’s legacy dates back to 1985 when it first appeared as an upscale alternative to the Stellar. Car enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details, especially the pricing, for the 2024 Hyundai Sonata refresh.

Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in UAE

The Hyundai Sonata 2024 price in Dubai, UAE, is AED 102,760.

Hyundai Sonata 2024 specifications

Basic Info Model Number Sonata 2024 Made In Hyundai Motor Company Warranty 5 Years / 60,000 Miles Basic, 7 Years / Unlimited Miles Corrosion, 10 Years / 100,000 Miles Drivetrain, 5 Years / Unlimited Miles Roadside Assistance warranty Available Colors Hampton Gray, Phantom Black, Portofino Gray, Shimmering Silver Pearl, Stormy Sea, Calypso Red, and Quartz White. Engine Engine Type 2.5-liter Inline-4 Gas Engine Power 191 hp @ 6100 rpm Torque 181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm No. Of Cylinders 4 Fuel Type Gasoline Performance Transmission Transmission Type Automatic Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive Gear Box 8-Speed Steering Steering Type Power Steering Gear Type Rack-Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 35.9 ft Suspensions Front Suspension Strut Back Suspension Multi-Link Dimensions And Weight Length 192.9 in Width 73.2 in Height 56.9 in Wheel Base 111.8 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Kerb Weight 3,192 lbs Tyres Tyre Size P215/55VR17 Wheel Size 17 in x 7 in Aluminum Wheels Brake System Front Brake Discs Rear Brake Discs Fuel Mileage In City 27 MPG Mileage On Highway 37 MPG Fuel Type Gasoline Capacities Seating Capacity 5 seater Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) 14.8 gallons No. Of Doors 4 Doors Features Air Conditioner Yes Heater Yes Anti-Lock Braking System Yes Central Locking Yes Power Steering Yes Power Windows Yes Safety Anti-Lock Braking Yes Brake Assist Yes Central Locking Yes Power Door Locks Yes Child Safety Locks Yes Rear Seat Belts Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Adjustable Seats Yes Tyre Pressure Monitor Yes Vehicle Stability Control System Yes Engine Immobilizer Yes Crash Sensor Yes Engine Check Warning Yes Rear Camera Yes Anti-Theft Device Yes Entertainment Touch Screen Yes Audio System Remote Control Yes Speakers Front & Back Yes Bluetooth Connectivity Yes USB & Auxiliary Input Yes Others Comfort & Convenience Adjustable Steering Column Yes Height Adjustable Driving Seat Yes Outside Temperature Display Yes Electric Folding Rear View Mirror Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Low Fuel Warning Light Yes Rear Reading Lamp Yes Parking Sensors Yes Bottle Holder Yes Voice Control Yes

