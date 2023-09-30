Advertisement
Edition: English
Hyundai Sonata latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
The Hyundai Sonata, a name synonymous with style, comfort, and innovation, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts around the world. In Pakistan, this elegant sedan has captured the attention of those seeking a harmonious blend of performance and sophistication. In this article, we will delve into the latest price of the Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan and explore its key specifications, providing prospective buyers with valuable insights.

Key Features

The Hyundai Sonata has earned its reputation for offering a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience. Its blend of design, technology, and performance has made it a standout choice among sedans. Let’s delve into some of the key specifications of the Hyundai Sonata:

Engine Options

The Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan is available with a 2.0-liter MPI engine, delivering a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

Buyers can enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving.

Interior Comfort

The Sonata offers a spacious and well-designed interior with comfortable seating, premium materials, and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.

Safety Features

The Sonata is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), blind-spot monitoring, and rearview cameras, ensuring both driver and passenger safety.

Infotainment System

The car boasts an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports, providing entertainment and connectivity on the go.

Warranty

Hyundai Pakistan typically offers a comprehensive warranty package, giving buyers peace of mind regarding after-sales service and support.

Fuel Efficiency

This sedan is engineered to deliver impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Hyundai Sonata 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Hyundai Sonata 2.0

PKR 1.03 crore

Hyundai Sonata 2.5

PKR 1.13 crore

Hyundai Sonata 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4900 mm
Kerb Weight1415 KG
Overall Width1860 mm
Boot Space510 L
Overall Height1445 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2840 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance155 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power152 HP at 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.3:1
Torque192 Nm at 4500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.4m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size235/45/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City9 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity60 L
Mileage Highway13 KM/L

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

