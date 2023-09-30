Hyundai Sonata latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023
When it comes to compact and affordable cars in Pakistan, the KIA...
The Hyundai Sonata, a name synonymous with style, comfort, and innovation, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts around the world. In Pakistan, this elegant sedan has captured the attention of those seeking a harmonious blend of performance and sophistication. In this article, we will delve into the latest price of the Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan and explore its key specifications, providing prospective buyers with valuable insights.
The Hyundai Sonata has earned its reputation for offering a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience. Its blend of design, technology, and performance has made it a standout choice among sedans. Let’s delve into some of the key specifications of the Hyundai Sonata:
Engine Options
The Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan is available with a 2.0-liter MPI engine, delivering a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Transmission
Buyers can enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving.
Interior Comfort
The Sonata offers a spacious and well-designed interior with comfortable seating, premium materials, and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.
Safety Features
The Sonata is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), blind-spot monitoring, and rearview cameras, ensuring both driver and passenger safety.
Infotainment System
The car boasts an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports, providing entertainment and connectivity on the go.
Warranty
Hyundai Pakistan typically offers a comprehensive warranty package, giving buyers peace of mind regarding after-sales service and support.
Fuel Efficiency
This sedan is engineered to deliver impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Hyundai Sonata 2.0
PKR 1.03 crore
Hyundai Sonata 2.5
PKR 1.13 crore
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1415 KG
|Overall Width
|1860 mm
|Boot Space
|510 L
|Overall Height
|1445 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2840 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|152 HP at 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.3:1
|Torque
|192 Nm at 4500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.4m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|235/45/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|18 in
|Mileage City
|9 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|60 L
|Mileage Highway
|13 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.