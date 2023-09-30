Hyundai Sonata latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Hyundai Sonata, a name synonymous with style, comfort, and innovation, has been a favorite among car enthusiasts around the world. In Pakistan, this elegant sedan has captured the attention of those seeking a harmonious blend of performance and sophistication. In this article, we will delve into the latest price of the Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan and explore its key specifications, providing prospective buyers with valuable insights.

Key Features

The Hyundai Sonata has earned its reputation for offering a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience. Its blend of design, technology, and performance has made it a standout choice among sedans. Let’s delve into some of the key specifications of the Hyundai Sonata:

Engine Options

The Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan is available with a 2.0-liter MPI engine, delivering a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Advertisement

Transmission

Buyers can enjoy the convenience of an automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving.

Interior Comfort

The Sonata offers a spacious and well-designed interior with comfortable seating, premium materials, and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.

Safety Features

The Sonata is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), blind-spot monitoring, and rearview cameras, ensuring both driver and passenger safety.

Advertisement

Infotainment System

The car boasts an advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports, providing entertainment and connectivity on the go.

Warranty

Hyundai Pakistan typically offers a comprehensive warranty package, giving buyers peace of mind regarding after-sales service and support.

Also Read KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023 When it comes to compact and affordable cars in Pakistan, the KIA...

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

This sedan is engineered to deliver impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Hyundai Sonata 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Sonata 2.0 PKR 1.03 crore Hyundai Sonata 2.5 PKR 1.13 crore





Hyundai Sonata 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 4900 mm Kerb Weight 1415 KG Overall Width 1860 mm Boot Space 510 L Overall Height 1445 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2840 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 155 mm Engine/ Motor Advertisement

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 152 HP at 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.3:1 Torque 192 Nm at 4500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Advertisement Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6: speed Advertisement Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.4m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and brakes Advertisement

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes Solid Disc Advertisement Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 235/45/R18 Wheel Size 18 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 114.3mm Spare Tyre Size 18 in Fuel Economy Advertisement

Mileage City 9 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 60 L Mileage Highway 13 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”