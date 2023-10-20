Hyundai Tucson 2024 latest price in Pakistan

The company has introduced two distinct variations of the Hyundai Tucson 2024, each offering upgraded powertrains compared to previous models. Interested individuals can find information about the Hyundai Tucson price in Pakistan in 2024 below.

The Hyundai Tucson is a compact crossover SUV crafted by South Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai. The latest model of the Tucson has undergone a comprehensive redesign, featuring a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that can deliver 175 horsepower at 195 lb-ft, all concealed within a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Furthermore, there have been several enhancements and modifications made to the other features and specifications of the Hyundai Tucson.

Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan 2024

The Hyundai Tucson has been launched in two different variants, namely the FWD A/T GLS Sport and the AWD A/T Ultimate, each with distinct prices, specifications, and features. The detailed pricing for both variants is as follows:

Advertisement

FWD A/T 6-speed: PKR 7,365,000

GLS Sport: PKR 8,230,000

Ultimate: PKR 8,859,000

Hyundai Tucson Colors

Advertisement

Presently, the Hyundai Tucson is available in seven different colors, ensuring that the model is accessible in a diverse range of shades.

Exterior

The compact and dynamic SUV crossover boasts a completely new design language. The front end is adorned with three parallel trapezium-style chrome-finished front grilles featuring the Hyundai logo. The sleek and slender halogen LED projector headlights are elegantly positioned on the bonnet’s facelifted high beam edges.

The daytime running lights are slightly elevated above the lower beam, contributing to the sporty design of the frontal fascia. On the sides, the vehicle flaunts premium trims with black wheel arches and door glasses. Moving to the rear, the Tucson exhibits a compact and dynamic structure with hatchback door ends and streamlined tail lamps.

For a more comprehensive understanding of the exterior details, please refer to the accompanying images and the dimensions provided in the table below.

Interior

Advertisement

The interior of the Hyundai Tucson radiates a premium ambiance, complete with an array of intelligent features. The spacious cabin offers a comfortable, adjustable, and secure environment, perfect for five passengers.

Adorned with high-quality leather, the seating arrangement provides ample head, leg, and hip room. The 8-way adjustable driver seat is equipped with a smart feature that can automatically adjust according to the driver’s weight.

Furthermore, the sporty-style dashboard is equipped with power steering and the latest 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with navigation. The cabin is designed to ensure safety and security, with additional features such as the panoramic tilt and slide sunroof and dual front automatic temperature control, providing a pleasant journey for all passengers.

For more detailed information about the interior features and specifications of the Hyundai Tucson 2024, please continue reading below.

Also Read Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid latest price in Pakistan – October 2023 Hyundai Nishat has recently introduced the locally assembled Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid...