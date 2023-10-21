Hyundai Tucson 2024 new price in Pakistan

The company has introduced two unique versions of the 2024 Hyundai Tucson, both featuring improved powertrains when compared to previous models. Those interested can access information about the 2024 Hyundai Tucson’s prices in Pakistan below.

The Hyundai Tucson, a compact crossover SUV designed by the South Korean automaker Hyundai, has undergone an extensive redesign in its latest model. It now includes a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine capable of producing 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, all seamlessly integrated with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Furthermore, various enhancements and modifications have been incorporated into the other features and specifications of the Hyundai Tucson.

Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan 2024

The Hyundai Tucson is available in two distinct variants, namely the FWD A/T GLS Sport and the AWD A/T Ultimate, each offering different prices, specifications, and features. Below, you will find a detailed breakdown of the pricing for both variants: