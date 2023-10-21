Hyundai Tucson 2024 new price in Pakistan

The company has introduced two unique versions of the 2024 Hyundai Tucson, both featuring improved powertrains when compared to previous models. Those interested can access information about the 2024 Hyundai Tucson’s prices in Pakistan below.
The Hyundai Tucson, a compact crossover SUV designed by the South Korean automaker Hyundai, has undergone an extensive redesign in its latest model. It now includes a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine capable of producing 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, all seamlessly integrated with a 7-speed automatic transmission.
Furthermore, various enhancements and modifications have been incorporated into the other features and specifications of the Hyundai Tucson.
Hyundai Tucson Price in Pakistan 2024
The Hyundai Tucson is available in two distinct variants, namely the FWD A/T GLS Sport and the AWD A/T Ultimate, each offering different prices, specifications, and features. Below, you will find a detailed breakdown of the pricing for both variants:
FWD A/T 6-speed: PKR 7,365,000
GLS Sport: PKR 8,230,000
Ultimate: PKR 8,859,000
Hyundai Tucson Colors
Exterior
The compact and dynamic SUV crossover boasts a completely new design language. The front end is adorned with three parallel trapezium-style chrome-finished front grilles featuring the Hyundai logo. The sleek and slender halogen LED projector headlights are elegantly positioned on the bonnet’s facelifted high beam edges.
The daytime running lights are slightly elevated above the lower beam, contributing to the sporty design of the frontal fascia. On the sides, the vehicle flaunts premium trims with black wheel arches and door glasses. Moving to the rear, the Tucson exhibits a compact and dynamic structure with hatchback door ends and streamlined tail lamps.
For a more comprehensive understanding of the exterior details, please refer to the accompanying images and the dimensions provided in the table below.
Interior
The interior of the Hyundai Tucson radiates a premium ambiance, complete with an array of intelligent features. The spacious cabin offers a comfortable, adjustable, and secure environment, perfect for five passengers.
Adorned with high-quality leather, the seating arrangement provides ample head, leg, and hip room. The 8-way adjustable driver seat is equipped with a smart feature that can automatically adjust according to the driver’s weight.
Furthermore, the sporty-style dashboard is equipped with power steering and the latest 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with navigation. The cabin is designed to ensure safety and security, with additional features such as the panoramic tilt and slide sunroof and dual front automatic temperature control, providing a pleasant journey for all passengers.
For more detailed information about the interior features and specifications of the Hyundai Tucson 2024, please continue reading below.
