Hyundai Tucson latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Hyundai Tucson is a name that has garnered attention and acclaim in the global automotive market. Known for its stylish design, advanced technology, and reliable performance, the Tucson has been a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts. In Pakistan, the Tucson has been gaining momentum, offering consumers a versatile and capable vehicle for a variety of needs.

Key Features

Engine Options

The Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan typically offers a choice of two engine options. The base engine is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, while the higher-end variants often come equipped with a more powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. These engines are designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

The Tucson usually features an automatic transmission, offering smooth and convenient gear shifting. Some variants may also offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer more control over gear changes.

Interior Features

Hyundai is known for providing well-appointed interiors, and the Tucson is no exception. Features often include a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and spacious seating for both front and rear passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Hyundai, and the Tucson typically comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning.

Exterior Design

The Hyundai Tucson boasts a modern and eye-catching exterior design characterized by Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and a bold, athletic profile.

Variants

The Tucson usually offers a range of trim levels, from base variants to higher-end options with advanced features. This allows buyers to choose the one that best suits their preferences and requirements.

Fuel Efficiency

Hyundai has been focusing on fuel efficiency in its recent models, and the Tucson is known to offer competitive mileage figures, making it an economical choice for daily driving and long journeys.

Hyundai Tuscan 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS PKR 4,799,000 Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport PKR 4,929,000 Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate PKR 5,549,000

Hyundai Tuscan 2023 key specifications

Mileage City 10 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 62 L Mileage Highway 12 KM/L

