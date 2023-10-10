Hyundai Tucson latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Hyundai Tucson is a name that has garnered attention and acclaim in the global automotive market. Known for its stylish design, advanced technology, and reliable performance, the Tucson has been a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts. In Pakistan, the Tucson has been gaining momentum, offering consumers a versatile and capable vehicle for a variety of needs.
Key Features
Engine Options
The Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan typically offers a choice of two engine options. The base engine is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, while the higher-end variants often come equipped with a more powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. These engines are designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Transmission
The Tucson usually features an automatic transmission, offering smooth and convenient gear shifting. Some variants may also offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer more control over gear changes.
Interior Features
Hyundai is known for providing well-appointed interiors, and the Tucson is no exception. Features often include a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and spacious seating for both front and rear passengers.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority for Hyundai, and the Tucson typically comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning.
Exterior Design
The Hyundai Tucson boasts a modern and eye-catching exterior design characterized by Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and a bold, athletic profile.
Variants
The Tucson usually offers a range of trim levels, from base variants to higher-end options with advanced features. This allows buyers to choose the one that best suits their preferences and requirements.
Fuel Efficiency
Hyundai has been focusing on fuel efficiency in its recent models, and the Tucson is known to offer competitive mileage figures, making it an economical choice for daily driving and long journeys.
Hyundai Tuscan 2023 latest price in Pakistan
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS
PKR 4,799,000
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport
PKR 4,929,000
Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
PKR 5,549,000
Hyundai Tuscan 2023 key specifications
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4480 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1850 mm
|Boot Space
|877 L
|Overall Height
|1660 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|155 HP at 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.6:1
|Torque
|192 Nm at 4000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|10.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|–
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|–
|Wheel Type
|Alloy wheels
|Tyre Size
|225/55/R18
|Wheel Size
|18 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 114.3mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|18 in
|Mileage City
|10 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|62 L
|Mileage Highway
|12 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.