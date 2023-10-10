Hyundai Tucson latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Hyundai Tucson is a name that has garnered attention and acclaim in the global automotive market. Known for its stylish design, advanced technology, and reliable performance, the Tucson has been a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts. In Pakistan, the Tucson has been gaining momentum, offering consumers a versatile and capable vehicle for a variety of needs.

Key Features

Engine Options

The Hyundai Tucson in Pakistan typically offers a choice of two engine options. The base engine is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, while the higher-end variants often come equipped with a more powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. These engines are designed to deliver a balance of power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission

The Tucson usually features an automatic transmission, offering smooth and convenient gear shifting. Some variants may also offer a manual transmission option for those who prefer more control over gear changes.

Interior Features

Hyundai is known for providing well-appointed interiors, and the Tucson is no exception. Features often include a touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and spacious seating for both front and rear passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Hyundai, and the Tucson typically comes equipped with a range of safety features, including multiple airbags, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning.

Exterior Design

The Hyundai Tucson boasts a modern and eye-catching exterior design characterized by Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, sleek LED headlights, and a bold, athletic profile.

Variants

The Tucson usually offers a range of trim levels, from base variants to higher-end options with advanced features. This allows buyers to choose the one that best suits their preferences and requirements.

Fuel Efficiency

Hyundai has been focusing on fuel efficiency in its recent models, and the Tucson is known to offer competitive mileage figures, making it an economical choice for daily driving and long journeys.

Hyundai Tuscan 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS

PKR 4,799,000

Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport

PKR 4,929,000

Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate

PKR 5,549,000

Hyundai Tuscan 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4480 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1850 mm
Boot Space877 L
Overall Height1660 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power155 HP at 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.6:1
Torque192 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius10.6m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front Brakes
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear Brakes
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeAlloy wheels
Tyre Size225/55/R18
Wheel Size18 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 114.3mm
Spare Tyre Size18 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City10 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity62 L
Mileage Highway12 KM/L

