Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is witnessing a revolution, with an influx of new and exciting vehicles. One such vehicle that has been making waves is the Hyundai Tucson. Known for its stylish design, impressive features, and reliable performance, the Tucson has garnered a significant following in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into the Hyundai Tucson’s price in Pakistan and its key specifications, giving you valuable insights into what makes this SUV a top choice for many.

Exterior Design

One of the first things that grabs your attention when you see the Hyundai Tucson is its striking exterior design. Hyundai has embraced a modern and bold aesthetic with this SUV. The front fascia features Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, complemented by sharp LED headlights and daytime running lights. The sleek lines and well-sculpted body give the Tucson an athletic and sophisticated appearance, making it stand out on the road.

Interior Comfort

Step inside the Hyundai Tucson, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin boasts high-quality materials and attention to detail, creating a premium feel. The seating is comfortable, with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The rear seats are also foldable, providing versatility for cargo space when needed.

Advertisement

Key Features

The Hyundai Tucson comes loaded with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. Some of the standout features include:

Infotainment System

Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan - October 2023

Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

A responsive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keeps you connected and entertained on the go.

Safety Technology

Advertisement

Hyundai prioritizes safety, equipping the Tucson with advanced safety features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and more.

Powerful Engine Options

Depending on the trim level, you can choose from different engine options, including fuel-efficient variants and more powerful ones for those seeking a thrilling drive.

Smart Key and Push-Button Start

Convenience features like a smart key and push-button start add a touch of modernity to your driving experience.

Performance

Advertisement

The Hyundai Tucson is available with a range of engine options, allowing you to choose the one that suits your driving needs. Whether you prioritize fuel efficiency or crave more powerful performance, there’s a Tucson engine for you. The SUV offers a smooth and comfortable ride with responsive handling that makes it enjoyable to drive in various conditions.

Hyundai Tucson 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Hyundai Tucson has been released in two distinct models: FWD A/T GLS Sport and AWD A/T Ultimate. These models vary in terms of pricing, specifications, and features. Additionally, the prices for both versions are provided below.

2.0L MPi, FWD A/T 6-speedPKR 7,365,000
Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS SportPKR 8,230,000
Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T UltimatePKR 8,859,000

Different Between all Variants of Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS SportHyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
  • 2 Airbags
    • Advertisement
  • Cool Box
  • Sun Roof
  • Moon Roof
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Navigation
  • Push Start
    • Advertisement
  • 2 Airbags
  • Power Boot
    • Advertisement
  • Cool Box
  • Sun Roof
  • Moon Roof
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Navigation

Hyundai Tucson Pros and Cons

ProsCons
  • People can drive comfortability at high speed
  • The Interior fully loaded with the latest specs and features
  • Different driving modes are available.
  • AWD is not fuel-efficient
  • Delivery time is too long
  • Noticeable Body Roll
    • Advertisement
Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan - October 2023

Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement

Hyundai Tucson 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length4480 mm
Kerb Weight1500 KG
Overall Width1850 mm
Boot Space877 L
Overall Height1660 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2670 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance172 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement2000 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn line
Horse Power155 HP at 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.6:1
Torque192 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeAutomatic (AT)
Gearbox6: speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius10.6m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front Brakes
Rear SuspensionMulti-Link Wishbone
Rear Brakes
Advertisement

Also Read

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS
Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS

Suzuki has adjusted the prices for all Cultus variants, including the VXR,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story