Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

The automotive landscape in Pakistan is witnessing a revolution, with an influx of new and exciting vehicles. One such vehicle that has been making waves is the Hyundai Tucson. Known for its stylish design, impressive features, and reliable performance, the Tucson has garnered a significant following in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into the Hyundai Tucson’s price in Pakistan and its key specifications, giving you valuable insights into what makes this SUV a top choice for many.

Exterior Design

One of the first things that grabs your attention when you see the Hyundai Tucson is its striking exterior design. Hyundai has embraced a modern and bold aesthetic with this SUV. The front fascia features Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, complemented by sharp LED headlights and daytime running lights. The sleek lines and well-sculpted body give the Tucson an athletic and sophisticated appearance, making it stand out on the road.

Interior Comfort

Step inside the Hyundai Tucson, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin boasts high-quality materials and attention to detail, creating a premium feel. The seating is comfortable, with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The rear seats are also foldable, providing versatility for cargo space when needed.

Key Features

The Hyundai Tucson comes loaded with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. Some of the standout features include:

Infotainment System

A responsive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keeps you connected and entertained on the go.

Safety Technology

Hyundai prioritizes safety, equipping the Tucson with advanced safety features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and more.

Powerful Engine Options

Depending on the trim level, you can choose from different engine options, including fuel-efficient variants and more powerful ones for those seeking a thrilling drive.

Smart Key and Push-Button Start

Convenience features like a smart key and push-button start add a touch of modernity to your driving experience.

Performance

The Hyundai Tucson is available with a range of engine options, allowing you to choose the one that suits your driving needs. Whether you prioritize fuel efficiency or crave more powerful performance, there’s a Tucson engine for you. The SUV offers a smooth and comfortable ride with responsive handling that makes it enjoyable to drive in various conditions.

Hyundai Tucson 2023 latest Price in Pakistan

Hyundai Tucson has been released in two distinct models: FWD A/T GLS Sport and AWD A/T Ultimate. These models vary in terms of pricing, specifications, and features. Additionally, the prices for both versions are provided below.

2.0L MPi, FWD A/T 6-speed PKR 7,365,000 Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport PKR 8,230,000 Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate PKR 8,859,000

Different Between all Variants of Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate 2 Airbags

Sun Roof

Moon Roof

Rear AC Vents

Navigation

Power Boot

Sun Roof

Moon Roof

Rear AC Vents

Navigation

Hyundai Tucson Pros and Cons

Pros Cons People can drive comfortability at high speed

The Interior fully loaded with the latest specs and features

Different driving modes are available. AWD is not fuel-efficient

Delivery time is too long

Hyundai Tucson 2023 key specifications Dimensions Overall Length 4480 mm Kerb Weight 1500 KG Overall Width 1850 mm Boot Space 877 L Overall Height 1660 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2670 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 172 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 2000 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In line Horse Power 155 HP at 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.6:1 Torque 192 Nm at 4000 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 220 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (AT) Gearbox 6: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 10.6m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes – Rear Suspension Multi-Link Wishbone Rear Brakes –

