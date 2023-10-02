Hyundai Tucson latest Price in Pakistan – October 2023

Suzuki Cultus 2023 latest price in Pakistan, VXR, VXL, AGS
The automotive landscape in Pakistan is witnessing a revolution, with an influx of new and exciting vehicles. One such vehicle that has been making waves is the Hyundai Tucson. Known for its stylish design, impressive features, and reliable performance, the Tucson has garnered a significant following in Pakistan. In this article, we’ll delve into the Hyundai Tucson’s price in Pakistan and its key specifications, giving you valuable insights into what makes this SUV a top choice for many.
Exterior Design
One of the first things that grabs your attention when you see the Hyundai Tucson is its striking exterior design. Hyundai has embraced a modern and bold aesthetic with this SUV. The front fascia features Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, complemented by sharp LED headlights and daytime running lights. The sleek lines and well-sculpted body give the Tucson an athletic and sophisticated appearance, making it stand out on the road.
Interior Comfort
Step inside the Hyundai Tucson, and you’ll be greeted by a spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin boasts high-quality materials and attention to detail, creating a premium feel. The seating is comfortable, with ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. The rear seats are also foldable, providing versatility for cargo space when needed.
Key Features
The Hyundai Tucson comes loaded with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. Some of the standout features include:
Infotainment System
A responsive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility keeps you connected and entertained on the go.
Safety Technology
Hyundai prioritizes safety, equipping the Tucson with advanced safety features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and more.
Powerful Engine Options
Depending on the trim level, you can choose from different engine options, including fuel-efficient variants and more powerful ones for those seeking a thrilling drive.
Smart Key and Push-Button Start
Convenience features like a smart key and push-button start add a touch of modernity to your driving experience.
Performance
The Hyundai Tucson is available with a range of engine options, allowing you to choose the one that suits your driving needs. Whether you prioritize fuel efficiency or crave more powerful performance, there’s a Tucson engine for you. The SUV offers a smooth and comfortable ride with responsive handling that makes it enjoyable to drive in various conditions.
Hyundai Tucson has been released in two distinct models: FWD A/T GLS Sport and AWD A/T Ultimate. These models vary in terms of pricing, specifications, and features. Additionally, the prices for both versions are provided below.
|2.0L MPi, FWD A/T 6-speed
|PKR 7,365,000
|Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport
|PKR 8,230,000
|Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
|PKR 8,859,000
|Hyundai Tucson FWD A/T GLS Sport
|Hyundai Tucson AWD A/T Ultimate
|Pros
|Cons
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4480 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 KG
|Overall Width
|1850 mm
|Boot Space
|877 L
|Overall Height
|1660 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2670 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|2000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In line
|Horse Power
|155 HP at 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.6:1
|Torque
|192 Nm at 4000 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (AT)
|Gearbox
|6: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|10.6m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|–
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link Wishbone
|Rear Brakes
|–
