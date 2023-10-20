JW Forland Safari: The Future of Light Commercial Vehicles in Pakistan

Forland Safari latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
Are you in the market for a reliable and robust light commercial vehicle? Look no further than the JW Forland Safari, a promising addition to Pakistan’s automotive industry. This article will provide you with essential information about the JW Forland Safari, including its expected price, specifications, and what you need to know before considering a purchase.
The JW Forland Safari is gaining recognition in Pakistan for its reliability, powerful engine, and durable build quality. In October 2023, JW Forland is gearing up to introduce the Safari in the light commercial vehicle category.
When considering a new vehicle, the price is a crucial factor. As of now, the JW Forland Safari has not been officially launched in Pakistan, but it is estimated to be priced around PKR 3,500,000. Please note that this is an estimate, and the official price may vary.
Under the hood, the Safari is equipped with a formidable EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) 16-valve, 4-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine. This powerhouse is designed to deliver optimal performance on both roads and rough terrain. To enhance your driving experience, the engine is coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.
The JW Forland Safari boasts a striking and muscular exterior design. With sleek lines, stylish headlights, and a two-tone exterior, it is sure to turn heads on the road. The build quality of this SUV is top-notch, ensuring durability even in challenging environments.
Inside the Safari, you’ll find a comfortable and ergonomic interior. The seats are thoughtfully designed to provide ample support during long journeys, ensuring a pleasant travel experience for both drivers and passengers.
The Safari’s fuel tank has a capacity of 43 liters, allowing for decent mileage. On city roads, it offers an estimated 8 kilometers per liter, while on highways, it can provide up to 10 kilometers per liter.
