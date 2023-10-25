Karachi Traffic Police Announces Increase in Fines From November 1

Honda CG 125cc 2024 latest price in Pakistan & Features
To promote adherence to traffic regulations and improve road safety, the Karachi Traffic Police has raised fines for rule violations.
As per the announcement posted on the official social media profiles of the Karachi Traffic Police, these fines will be in effect for all vehicles, beginning on November 1.
The fines for exceeding the speed limit have been raised to Rs. 700 for motorcyclists and Rs. 1000 for cars and jeeps. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road will incur fines of Rs. 2000 for motorcyclists and Rs. 3000 for car owners.
Here are the updated fines for some of the most common traffic violations:
|Traffic Violation
|Motorcycle
|Car/Jeep
|LTV/PSV
|HTV
|Exceeding speed limit
|Rs. 700
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 2000
|Driving on the wrong side
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 3000
|Rs. 4000
|Rs. 5000
|Ignoring traffic signals
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 1000
|Driving with tinted windows
|Rs. 0
|Rs. 1200
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 2000
|Driving in the wrong direction on a one-way
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 3000
|Rs. 4000
|Rs. 5000
|Driving without helmet
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 0
|Rs. 0
|Rs. 0
|Driving without license
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 2500
|Using a pressure or musical horn
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 2500
|Driving smoke-emitting vehicles
|Rs. 1200
|Rs. 1500
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 25
You can find fines for other violations in the tweet below.
عوام الناس کو مطلع کیا جاتا ہے کہ ٹریفک جرمانوں میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے، زحمت اور پریشانی سے بچنے کے لیے قانون کی پاسداری کریں#karachitrfficpolice #digtraffickarachi #fineincrease #challanfine #trafficmanagement #publicawareness #trafficrules #proudtosurve #helpline1915 #karachi pic.twitter.com/oSz0I78dOG
— Karachi Traffic Police (@Khitrafficpol) October 24, 2023
