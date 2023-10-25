Advertisement
Karachi Traffic Police Announces Increase in Fines From November 1

Karachi Traffic Police Announces Increase in Fines From November 1

Articles
Karachi Traffic Police Announces Increase in Fines From November 1

Karachi Traffic Police Announces Increase in Fines From November 1

  • The Karachi Traffic Police raises fines for traffic violations.
  • New fines will be in effect for all vehicles, beginning on November 1.
  • Fines for driving on the wrong side of the road were raised to Rs. 2000.
To promote adherence to traffic regulations and improve road safety, the Karachi Traffic Police has raised fines for rule violations.

As per the announcement posted on the official social media profiles of the Karachi Traffic Police, these fines will be in effect for all vehicles, beginning on November 1.

The fines for exceeding the speed limit have been raised to Rs. 700 for motorcyclists and Rs. 1000 for cars and jeeps. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road will incur fines of Rs. 2000 for motorcyclists and Rs. 3000 for car owners.

Here are the updated fines for some of the most common traffic violations:

Traffic ViolationMotorcycleCar/JeepLTV/PSVHTV
Exceeding speed limitRs. 700Rs. 1000Rs. 1500Rs. 2000
Driving on the wrong sideRs. 2000Rs. 3000Rs. 4000Rs. 5000
Ignoring traffic signalsRs. 500Rs. 500Rs. 1000Rs. 1000
Driving with  tinted windowsRs. 0Rs. 1200Rs. 1500Rs. 2000
Driving in the wrong direction on a one-wayRs. 2000Rs. 3000Rs. 4000Rs. 5000
Driving without helmetRs. 500Rs. 0Rs. 0Rs. 0
Driving without licenseRs. 1000Rs. 1500Rs. 2000Rs. 2500
Using a pressure or musical hornRs. 1000Rs. 1500Rs. 2000Rs. 2500
Driving smoke-emitting vehiclesRs. 1200Rs. 1500Rs. 2000Rs. 25
You can find fines for other violations in the tweet below.

