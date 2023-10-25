Karachi Traffic Police Announces Increase in Fines From November 1

The Karachi Traffic Police raises fines for traffic violations.

New fines will be in effect for all vehicles, beginning on November 1.

Fines for driving on the wrong side of the road were raised to Rs. 2000.

To promote adherence to traffic regulations and improve road safety, the Karachi Traffic Police has raised fines for rule violations.

As per the announcement posted on the official social media profiles of the Karachi Traffic Police, these fines will be in effect for all vehicles, beginning on November 1.

The fines for exceeding the speed limit have been raised to Rs. 700 for motorcyclists and Rs. 1000 for cars and jeeps. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road will incur fines of Rs. 2000 for motorcyclists and Rs. 3000 for car owners.

Here are the updated fines for some of the most common traffic violations:

Traffic Violation Motorcycle Car/Jeep LTV/PSV HTV Exceeding speed limit Rs. 700 Rs. 1000 Rs. 1500 Rs. 2000 Driving on the wrong side Rs. 2000 Rs. 3000 Rs. 4000 Rs. 5000 Ignoring traffic signals Rs. 500 Rs. 500 Rs. 1000 Rs. 1000 Driving with tinted windows Rs. 0 Rs. 1200 Rs. 1500 Rs. 2000 Driving in the wrong direction on a one-way Rs. 2000 Rs. 3000 Rs. 4000 Rs. 5000 Driving without helmet Rs. 500 Rs. 0 Rs. 0 Rs. 0 Driving without license Rs. 1000 Rs. 1500 Rs. 2000 Rs. 2500 Using a pressure or musical horn Rs. 1000 Rs. 1500 Rs. 2000 Rs. 2500 Driving smoke-emitting vehicles Rs. 1200 Rs. 1500 Rs. 2000 Rs. 25

