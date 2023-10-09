Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Articles
Advertisement
KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Advertisement

The automobile industry in Pakistan has been undergoing a transformation, with various international car manufacturers introducing their models to cater to the diverse demands of consumers. One such entrant into the Pakistani market is the KIA Picanto, a compact and stylish hatchback that has garnered attention for its modern design and features.

Key Features

Engine and Performance

The KIA Picanto typically comes equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine. Depending on the specific variant, it may feature a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter engine. These engines offer a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making the Picanto suitable for city driving and daily commuting.

Transmission

Advertisement

The Picanto often features a 5-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with precise control over gear shifts. Some variants may offer an automatic transmission option for added convenience.

Design and styling

The KIA Picanto boasts a modern and youthful design with eye-catching elements. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through urban traffic, while its sleek exterior design exudes a sense of style and sophistication.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Picanto’s interior is designed for comfort and convenience. It often includes features such as air conditioning, power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system, and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.

Safety Features

Advertisement

Safety is a priority for KIA, and the Picanto typically comes equipped with essential safety features. These may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more.

Variants

KIA offers various Picanto variants, allowing consumers to choose the one that best suits their needs and preferences. Different variants may come with additional features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and advanced infotainment systems.

Warranty

KIA Pakistan often provides a limited warranty on new Picanto vehicles, offering buyers added peace of mind.

Also Read

Honda CG 125 2024: latest price in Pakistan and features
Honda CG 125 2024: latest price in Pakistan and features

The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has witnessed remarkable growth, with several manufacturers...

Advertisement

Fuel Efficiency

KIA is known for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Picanto is no exception. Its efficient engine design ensures good mileage, helping to reduce the overall cost of ownership for drivers.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Honda City 1.2L M/T

PKR 4,799,000

Honda City 1.2L CVT

PKR 4,929,000

KIA Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm at 3500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Advertisement
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Advertisement
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Advertisement
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story