KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has been undergoing a transformation, with various international car manufacturers introducing their models to cater to the diverse demands of consumers. One such entrant into the Pakistani market is the KIA Picanto, a compact and stylish hatchback that has garnered attention for its modern design and features.

Key Features

Engine and Performance

The KIA Picanto typically comes equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine. Depending on the specific variant, it may feature a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter engine. These engines offer a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making the Picanto suitable for city driving and daily commuting.

Transmission

The Picanto often features a 5-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with precise control over gear shifts. Some variants may offer an automatic transmission option for added convenience.

Design and styling

The KIA Picanto boasts a modern and youthful design with eye-catching elements. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through urban traffic, while its sleek exterior design exudes a sense of style and sophistication.

Interior Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Picanto’s interior is designed for comfort and convenience. It often includes features such as air conditioning, power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system, and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for KIA, and the Picanto typically comes equipped with essential safety features. These may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more.

Variants

KIA offers various Picanto variants, allowing consumers to choose the one that best suits their needs and preferences. Different variants may come with additional features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and advanced infotainment systems.

Warranty

KIA Pakistan often provides a limited warranty on new Picanto vehicles, offering buyers added peace of mind.

Fuel Efficiency

KIA is known for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Picanto is no exception. Its efficient engine design ensures good mileage, helping to reduce the overall cost of ownership for drivers.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Honda City 1.2L M/T PKR 4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT PKR 4,929,000

KIA Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3595 mm Kerb Weight 840 KG Overall Width 1595 mm Boot Space 200 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2385 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 152 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Torque 94 Nm at 3500 RPM Valves per cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5: speed Steering

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric power steering Suspension and Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion beam with coil springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and tires

Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 165/65/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”