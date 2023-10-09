KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Honda CG 125 2024: latest price in Pakistan and features
The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has witnessed remarkable growth, with several manufacturers...
The automobile industry in Pakistan has been undergoing a transformation, with various international car manufacturers introducing their models to cater to the diverse demands of consumers. One such entrant into the Pakistani market is the KIA Picanto, a compact and stylish hatchback that has garnered attention for its modern design and features.
Engine and Performance
The KIA Picanto typically comes equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine. Depending on the specific variant, it may feature a 1.0-liter or 1.2-liter engine. These engines offer a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making the Picanto suitable for city driving and daily commuting.
Transmission
The Picanto often features a 5-speed manual transmission, providing drivers with precise control over gear shifts. Some variants may offer an automatic transmission option for added convenience.
Design and styling
The KIA Picanto boasts a modern and youthful design with eye-catching elements. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through urban traffic, while its sleek exterior design exudes a sense of style and sophistication.
Interior Comfort
Despite its compact size, the Picanto’s interior is designed for comfort and convenience. It often includes features such as air conditioning, power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system, and ample legroom for both the driver and passengers.
Safety Features
Safety is a priority for KIA, and the Picanto typically comes equipped with essential safety features. These may include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and more.
Variants
KIA offers various Picanto variants, allowing consumers to choose the one that best suits their needs and preferences. Different variants may come with additional features such as alloy wheels, fog lights, and advanced infotainment systems.
Warranty
KIA Pakistan often provides a limited warranty on new Picanto vehicles, offering buyers added peace of mind.
Fuel Efficiency
KIA is known for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Picanto is no exception. Its efficient engine design ensures good mileage, helping to reduce the overall cost of ownership for drivers.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Honda City 1.2L M/T
PKR 4,799,000
Honda City 1.2L CVT
PKR 4,929,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm at 3500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.