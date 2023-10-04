KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan – October 2023
The Pakistani automobile market has been witnessing a wave of new and exciting vehicles, and one car that has recently captured the attention of car enthusiasts is the KIA Picanto. Known for its compact size, stylish design, and impressive features, the Picanto is making a strong impression in Pakistan.
Exterior Design
One of the first things you’ll notice about the KIA Picanto is its modern and sleek exterior design. Despite its compact size, the Picanto exudes a sense of style and sophistication. The front fascia features KIA’s signature tiger-nose grille, which is complemented by stylish headlights and LED daytime running lights. The Picanto’s well-sculpted body and clean lines give it a contemporary and sporty appearance that stands out on the road.
Interior Comfort
Step inside the KIA Picanto, and you’ll find a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and attention to detail. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto offers ample headroom and legroom for both the front and rear passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making long journeys a breeze.
Infotainment System
The Picanto features a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, providing access to entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options.
Safety Technology
KIA prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and more.
Fuel Efficiency
The Picanto is known for its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 3,350,000
KIA Picanto 1.0 AT
PKR 3,950,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
