KIA Picanto latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Pakistani automobile market has been witnessing a wave of new and exciting vehicles, and one car that has recently captured the attention of car enthusiasts is the KIA Picanto. Known for its compact size, stylish design, and impressive features, the Picanto is making a strong impression in Pakistan.

Exterior Design

One of the first things you’ll notice about the KIA Picanto is its modern and sleek exterior design. Despite its compact size, the Picanto exudes a sense of style and sophistication. The front fascia features KIA’s signature tiger-nose grille, which is complemented by stylish headlights and LED daytime running lights. The Picanto’s well-sculpted body and clean lines give it a contemporary and sporty appearance that stands out on the road.

Interior Comfort

Step inside the KIA Picanto, and you’ll find a surprisingly spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin is thoughtfully designed with high-quality materials and attention to detail. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto offers ample headroom and legroom for both the front and rear passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, making long journeys a breeze.

Infotainment System

The Picanto features a user-friendly infotainment system with a touchscreen display, providing access to entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options.

Safety Technology

KIA prioritizes safety, and the Picanto is equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), and more.

Fuel Efficiency

The Picanto is known for its fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT PKR 3,350,000 KIA Picanto 1.0 AT PKR 3,950,000

KIA Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions Overall Length 3595 mm Kerb Weight 840 KG Overall Width 1595 mm Boot Space 200 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2385 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 152 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1000 cc No. of Cylinders 3 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 68 HP @ 6200 RPM Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Torque 94 Nm @ 3500 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System MPi Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 180 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Manual Gearbox 5 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Solid Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Drum Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Steel wheels Tyre Size 165/65/14 Wheel Size 14 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 14 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

