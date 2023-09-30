When it comes to compact and affordable cars in Pakistan, the KIA Picanto has been a popular choice among consumers for several years. Known for its stylish design, compact size, and cost-effectiveness, the KIA Picanto has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani automotive market. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the KIA Picanto in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, making it easier for prospective buyers to make an informed decision.

Key Features

The KIA Picanto is known for its compact size, making it an ideal choice for city driving. Despite its small footprint, it packs a punch with a range of features and specifications that offer convenience, safety, and performance. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications of the KIA Picanto:

Engine Options

The KIA Picanto is available with two engine options in Pakistan. The 1.0-liter MPI engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, while the 1.2-liter MPI engine provides a balance of power and efficiency.

Transmission

Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions, depending on their preference and driving style.

Safety Features

The KIA Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors to ensure a safe driving experience.

Infotainment

The car boasts an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for entertainment and convenience.

Interior Space

Despite its compact size, the KIA Picanto offers a surprisingly spacious interior with comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.

Warranty

KIA Pakistan typically offers a warranty package, providing peace of mind to buyers in terms of after-sales service and support.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the KIA Picanto is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a budget-friendly option for daily commuting.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price KIA Picanto 1.0 MT PKR 33.5 lacs KIA Picanto 1.0 AT PKR 39.5 lacs

KIA Picanto 2023 key specifications

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel tank capacity 35 L Mileage Highway 15 KM/L

