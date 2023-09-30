Suzuki GD 110s latest bike price in Pakistan – October 2023
When it comes to compact and affordable cars in Pakistan, the KIA Picanto has been a popular choice among consumers for several years. Known for its stylish design, compact size, and cost-effectiveness, the KIA Picanto has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani automotive market. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the KIA Picanto in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, making it easier for prospective buyers to make an informed decision.
The KIA Picanto is known for its compact size, making it an ideal choice for city driving. Despite its small footprint, it packs a punch with a range of features and specifications that offer convenience, safety, and performance. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications of the KIA Picanto:
Engine Options
The KIA Picanto is available with two engine options in Pakistan. The 1.0-liter MPI engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, while the 1.2-liter MPI engine provides a balance of power and efficiency.
Transmission
Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions, depending on their preference and driving style.
Safety Features
The KIA Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors to ensure a safe driving experience.
Infotainment
The car boasts an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for entertainment and convenience.
Interior Space
Despite its compact size, the KIA Picanto offers a surprisingly spacious interior with comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.
Warranty
KIA Pakistan typically offers a warranty package, providing peace of mind to buyers in terms of after-sales service and support.
Fuel Efficiency
One of the standout features of the KIA Picanto is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a budget-friendly option for daily commuting.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 33.5 lacs
|KIA Picanto 1.0 AT
PKR 39.5 lacs
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3595 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 KG
|Overall Width
|1595 mm
|Boot Space
|200 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2385 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|68 HP @ 6200 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Torque
|94 Nm at 3500 RPM
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPi
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5: speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric power steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion beam with coil springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels
|Tyre Size
|165/65/14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|15 KM/L
