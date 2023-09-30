Advertisement
When it comes to compact and affordable cars in Pakistan, the KIA Picanto has been a popular choice among consumers for several years. Known for its stylish design, compact size, and cost-effectiveness, the KIA Picanto has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani automotive market. In this article, we will explore the latest price of the KIA Picanto in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, making it easier for prospective buyers to make an informed decision.

Key Features

The KIA Picanto is known for its compact size, making it an ideal choice for city driving. Despite its small footprint, it packs a punch with a range of features and specifications that offer convenience, safety, and performance. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key specifications of the KIA Picanto:

Engine Options

 The KIA Picanto is available with two engine options in Pakistan. The 1.0-liter MPI engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, while the 1.2-liter MPI engine provides a balance of power and efficiency.

Transmission

Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions, depending on their preference and driving style.

Safety Features

The KIA Picanto is equipped with safety features such as airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors to ensure a safe driving experience.

Infotainment

The car boasts an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB ports for entertainment and convenience.

Interior Space

Despite its compact size, the KIA Picanto offers a surprisingly spacious interior with comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.

Warranty

KIA Pakistan typically offers a warranty package, providing peace of mind to buyers in terms of after-sales service and support.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the KIA Picanto is its excellent fuel efficiency, making it a budget-friendly option for daily commuting.

KIA Picanto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
KIA Picanto 1.0 MT
PKR 33.5 lacs
KIA Picanto 1.0 AT
PKR 39.5 lacs

KIA Picanto 2023 key specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3595 mm
Kerb Weight840 KG
Overall Width1595 mm
Boot Space200 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2385 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance152 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1000 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power68 HP @ 6200 RPM
Compression Ratio10.5:1
Torque94 Nm at 3500 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric power steering
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel wheels
Tyre Size165/65/14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity35 L
Mileage Highway15 KM/L

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

